‘Big Brother’ 22 All-Stars Schedule: When Do Episodes Air?

Today is the day, hamster fans. Wednesday, August 5 is the day Big Brother returns to the airwaves — and with the first all-star season since 2006, no less. But because of the nature of the show this year, with production having to take extra precautions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the cast being in flux until the last minute, the schedule is a little different from normal years.

Read on for everything you need to know about the schedule.

The Show Airs at Unusual Times for the First Two Episodes

The premiere episode is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will be a two-hour live move-in episode where the cast will officially be revealed. The CBS press release also teases: “A move-in competition will set in motion a premiere night like no other — action-packed, high stakes and with an ending that will twist up the game like never before.”

Then there is no new episode on Thursday, August 6. Thursdays are typically when eviction episodes air, but since there won’t be anyone to evict yet, there is no episode. the second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

After that, the schedule shifts to the way it normally works — Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Wednesday and Sunday episodes are pre-taped and the Thursday episodes are the live evictions.

The Finale Date

Now, CBS has not officially released a finale date, so this is always subject to change, especially because there may be production issues if anyone gets sick. However, a few fan accounts who have sources close to production have said that the finale is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, making the season 85 days long. That would be the shortest season since season 14, though more on par with how long the show used to run each year.

Seasons 1-14 averaged 84 days, with the longest being season one at 88 and the shortest being season 10 at 71. But seasons 15-21 were all 90+ days long, averaging 96 days in length — not counting the online-only season, which was a special case and only ran 65 days.

The House

Big Brother All-Stars House TourYour summer addiction BIG BROTHER is back with an All-Stars edition! Host Julie Chen Moonves has your inside look in this guided tour of the brand-new BB All Star loft. The summer reality hit BIG BROTHER will debut its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event, Wednesday, August 5 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

CBS revealed photos of the house on Monday, August 3, which features a lot of new design elements. The press release reads:

This season, the lounge celebrates the show’s infamous “showmances,” a term coined by Dr. Will during season two, with LED-lit hearts, red velvet seating, and custom monogrammed throw pillows highlighting enduring couples from seasons past. In the bathroom, the fan-favorite “Big Brother rubber duck” finally gets its due, with hundreds of ducks adorning the walls, from the showers to the sinks. For the first time, the house will feature four bedrooms, instead of three. The first bedroom showcases the superhero side of Big Brother houseguests, with back issues of BB comics illustrating the walls, including images of memorable houseguests Swaggy C, Devin Shepherd, and Frankie Grande. Custom-printed duvet covers, spiderweb-like framing, and 3D-printed rocket ships make this room the perfect hero’s headquarters or villain’s lair. The side bedroom celebrates a major symbol of the game – the Big Brother key – with key-shaped columns capped by glass globes breaking up the padded leather walls, and 41 framed house keys sprinkled throughout the room, as a reminder that only one houseguest will have his or her key pulled at the end of the season. The back bedroom centers around the one feature Big Brother could not exist without the camera. Also known as the “photo memory room,” this room is filled with 127 black-and-white photos that highlight pivotal moments spanning the show’s 20-year history, as well as 45 35-millimeter cameras, including one prominently displayed wall-sized lens that not so subtly reminds houseguests all eyes are on them. If an All-Star wants true VIP treatment, they will want to win the coveted Head of Household title and move into the luxurious HOH suite, which features raked skylights revealing a twilight-lit city skyline, a plush king-sized bed, and a royal blue velvet sofa – the ideal spot for what will surely be many late-night strategy sessions. Finally, the front of the house has undergone a high-tech redesign featuring millions of LED pixels, giving the Big Brother home major curb appeal. Throughout the season, the LED screens will display milestones in the game and provide viewers with an ever-closer, clearer look at the All-Star players.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

