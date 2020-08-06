Big Brother Live Feeds Schedule: Find Out When the Streams Start

Everyone’s favorite 24/7 reality TV show Big Brother returns with its 22nd season on Wednesday, August 5, the first all-stars season since 2006. The live feeds start shortly thereafter, which is unusual for Big Brother. Here’s what we know about the live feeds, which you can sign up for via CBS All Access.

The Feeds Start Wednesday After the West Coast Airing of the Premiere

In a first for the broadcast show, the season premiere will be live and the all-star cast will be revealed as they move into the house during the two-hour live premiere.

Then fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the house when the live feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS All Access is also where fans can stream episodes live and catch up with on-demand after they air.

The TV Schedule

Big Brother: All-Stars House TourYour summer addiction BIG BROTHER is back with an All-Stars edition! Host Julie Chen Moonves has your inside look in this guided tour of the brand-new BB All Star loft. The summer reality hit BIG BROTHER will debut its 22nd season with a two-hour live move-in premiere event, Wednesday, August 5 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. Subscribe to the "Big Brother' Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/1lvQig6 Watch Full Episodes of "Big Brother" HERE: http://bit.ly/1IzC38F Follow "Big Brother" on Instagram HERE: http://bit.ly/1htEDV1 Like "Big Brother" on Facebook HERE: http://on.fb.me/1DD6jAX Follow "Big Brother" on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1L2knpX Follow "Big Brother" on Google+ HERE: http://bit.ly/1MYDZvt Find "Big Brother" on Google Play HERE: http://bit.ly/1UEUc8E Get the CBS app for iPhone & iPad! Click HERE: http://bit.ly/12rLxge Don't miss a minute of the Big Brother action with the Live Feeds! Get new episodes of shows you love across devices the next day, stream live TV, and watch full seasons of CBS fan favorites anytime, anywhere with CBS All Access. Try it free! http://bit.ly/1OQA29B — BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the Houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining Houseguest will receive the grand prize of $500,000. 2020-08-03T20:40:51Z

The premiere episode is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will be a two-hour live move-in episode where the cast will officially be revealed. The CBS press release also teases: “A move-in competition will set in motion a premiere night like no other — action-packed, high stakes and with an ending that will twist up the game like never before.”

Then there is no new episode on Thursday, August 6. Thursdays are typically when eviction episodes air, but since there won’t be anyone to evict yet, there is no episode. the second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

After that, the schedule shifts to the way it normally works — Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Wednesday and Sunday episodes are pre-taped and the Thursday episodes are the live eviction episodes.

The Cast

The cast is still just rumored, but based on what many fan accounts are saying, here are the most likely cast members.

Christmas Abbott, Season 19

David Alexander, Season 21

Nicole Anthony, Season 21

Cody Calafiore, Season 16

Kevin Campbell, Season 11

Tyler Crispen, Season 20

Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20

Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13

Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18

Memphis Garrett, Season 10

Enzo Palumbo, Season 12

Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14

Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7

Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18

Keesha Smith, Season 10

Ian Terry, Season 14

The Finale

Now, CBS has not officially released a finale date, so this is always subject to change, especially because there may be production issues if anyone gets sick. However, a few fan accounts who have sources close to production have said that the finale is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, making the season 85 days long. That would be the shortest season since season 14, though more on par with how long the show used to run each year.

Seasons 1-14 averaged 84 days, with the longest being season one at 88 and the shortest being season 10 at 71. But seasons 15-21 were all 90+ days long, averaging 96 days in length — not counting the online-only season, which was a special case and only ran 65 days.

Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.

READ NEXT: MTV ‘True Life’ Star Dead at 44