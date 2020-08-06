Big Brother Live Feeds Schedule: Find Out When the Streams Start

Everyone’s favorite 24/7 reality TV show Big Brother returns with its 22nd season on Wednesday, August 5, the first all-stars season since 2006. The live feeds start shortly thereafter, which is unusual for Big Brother. Here’s what we know about the live feeds, which you can sign up for via CBS All Access.
The Feeds Start Wednesday After the West Coast Airing of the Premiere
In a first for the broadcast show, the season premiere will be live and the all-star cast will be revealed as they move into the house during the two-hour live premiere.
Then fans will have the opportunity to watch all the action inside the house when the live feeds begin on Wednesday, August 5, after the west coast broadcast of the series premiere (after 11:30 p.m. PT/2:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 6). Feeds will be available through the CBS All Access subscription service. CBS All Access is also where fans can stream episodes live and catch up with on-demand after they air.
The TV Schedule
The premiere episode is Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. It will be a two-hour live move-in episode where the cast will officially be revealed. The CBS press release also teases: “A move-in competition will set in motion a premiere night like no other — action-packed, high stakes and with an ending that will twist up the game like never before.”
Then there is no new episode on Thursday, August 6. Thursdays are typically when eviction episodes air, but since there won’t be anyone to evict yet, there is no episode. the second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
After that, the schedule shifts to the way it normally works — Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The Wednesday and Sunday episodes are pre-taped and the Thursday episodes are the live eviction episodes.
The Cast
The cast is still just rumored, but based on what many fan accounts are saying, here are the most likely cast members.
Christmas Abbott, Season 19
David Alexander, Season 21
Nicole Anthony, Season 21
Cody Calafiore, Season 16
Kevin Campbell, Season 11
Tyler Crispen, Season 20
Bayleigh Dayton, Season 20
Daniele Donato Briones, Seasons 8 and 13
Nicole Franzel, Seasons 16 and 18
Memphis Garrett, Season 10
Enzo Palumbo, Season 12
Janelle Pierzina, Seasons 6, 7, and 14
Kaysar Ridha, Seasons 6 and 7
Da’Vonne Rogers, Seasons 17 and 18
Keesha Smith, Season 10
Ian Terry, Season 14
The Finale
Now, CBS has not officially released a finale date, so this is always subject to change, especially because there may be production issues if anyone gets sick. However, a few fan accounts who have sources close to production have said that the finale is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, making the season 85 days long. That would be the shortest season since season 14, though more on par with how long the show used to run each year.
Seasons 1-14 averaged 84 days, with the longest being season one at 88 and the shortest being season 10 at 71. But seasons 15-21 were all 90+ days long, averaging 96 days in length — not counting the online-only season, which was a special case and only ran 65 days.
Big Brother premieres Wednesday, August 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The second episode will air Sunday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, then after that, episodes will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Sign up for the live feeds on CBS All Access now.
