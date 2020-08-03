Chris Lambton: Ali Fedotowsky’s Bachelorette Runner Up Today

Ali Fedotowsy’s search for love on The Bachelorette took her all around the world, and she’s now sharing some behind-the-scenes details about those days on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons – Ever!. Chris Lambton was the runner-up on her season.

During her season of The Bachelorette, Fedotowsky got engaged to Roberto Martinez during the final rose, but the couple ended their engagement in November 2011, just over a year after the show ended.

Chris Lambton, the runner-up, now works as a media personality and lifestyle expert based in Cape Cod, Massachusetts where he lives with his wife and two children. He also hosts DIY Network’s Lawn and Order and Yard Crashers and appears with his wife on HGTV’s Going Yard where they transform backyards.

Lambton Was Elected to the Cape Cod Board of Selectmen

In 2019, Lambton won a political election in Cape Cod by a stunning margin, according to Today.

Lambton was elected to the town’s board of selectmen, which is a small group of elected officials whose members act as administrators for the town.

“TV is nothing compared to running for office,” he told People shortly after hearing the results. “I mean you’re putting yourself and your family out there and event though people say ‘Chris, I’m voting for you,’ you never know what they’re going to do behind the curtain. I admit that I was very nervous.”

After the results, Lambton’s wife Peyton Lambton posted on Instagram to share how proud she was.

“Proud wife moment!!” she wrote. “When people asked me if I was nervous last night I quickly responded ‘not one bit.’ When my husband decides he is going to do something, he puts in 110% to see it through… He will be a wonderful representative for us in Dennis. I can’t wait to watch him soar!”

Dennis Town Clerk Terri Bruce told People that Lambton received more than double the number of votes received by his closest competitor in the election.

His Wife Was a Contestant on ‘The Bachelor’

Lambton is married to Petyon Lambton, who was a season 10 contestant on The Bachelor, though they didn’t meet on the show, but were introduced by a mutually friend, according to Chris Lambton’s website.

The couple met in 2010 at a golf tournament in North Carolina where they were each attending with mutual Bachelor friends.

Peyton and Chris Lambton got married in May 2012, and they went on to star in their own reality series. They’ve since welcomed their two children and have been working to keep up on their reality shows as well as with Chris’s newfound political responsibilities.

When it comes to how he felt about being the runner-up on Aly Fedotowsky’s season of The Bachelor, Chris said he’s glad that that Bachelorette didn’t ask him to propose.

“We both knew we were both good friends and not husband and wife material,” Lambton told People in 2013. “I love her for the fact that she didn’t try to get me to propose if it wasn’t true love. Every day I thank my lucky stars I was on that show because I met the woman of my dreams, my wife.”

