Did Beth Live or Die on the ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale Tonight?

Is Beth alive or dead on Yellowstone? Tonight was one of the most intense episodes of Yellowstone that have aired yet. The Season 3 finale left us with cliffhangers about the fate of major characters on the show, including Beth. Her fate seems to be more at risk than some of the other characters. Did she live or die? What do you think? Here is what we know so far.

This article has major spoilers for the Season 3 finale.

Beth Was Caught in a Major Explosion

Near the end of the episode, as Beth was getting ready to move out of the office after Willa fired her, she received an unexpected package. Her assistant brought it in, but Beth didn’t recognize it. While opening the package, her assistant said that it looked like a box within a box. That’s when Beth got suspicious. She tried to tell her to stop, but it was too late.

The explosion was so massive that even cars driving outside the building were affected.

Beth’s assistant is most likely dead — I don’t see how she could have possibly survived. But Beth’s fate is still a big unknown.

I am going to guess that Beth won’t die, but she might be seriously injured or possibly even end up in a coma. I have a hard time imagining the only female member of the Dutton family line (not including Monica, who’s related by marriage) getting killed off on the show. Besides, Beth has already survived so much.

Also, since she had an idea that the package was a bomb, she might have had a moment to duck at the very last second. Kind of like John Dutton’s bullet through his cell phone.

Still, it was a pretty huge bomb. It did a lot of damage. It would take a bit of a miracle for Beth to live, which isn’t unheard of on this show. I think Beth’s fate could go either way, personally, but I’m leaning toward Beth surviving.

It would be pretty dark to have Beth die, especially with Rip just getting a ring off his dead mom’s finger for her and seeing those buzzards circling in the air. Yellowstone might go that dark, but more than likely they will instead have Beth seriously injured or maybe even in a coma for a time, while Rip deals with the fallout of a wedding on hold for an undetermined length of time.

Watch Instagram for Clues in the Coming Weeks

If you absolutely can’t wait to find out what happened to Beth (or any of the other characters), then you should try keeping an eye on certain Instagram accounts for behind-the-scenes photos of the filming for Season 4.

Season 4 of Yellowstone started filming just a few days before the Season 3 finale aired on August 23. You’ll likely get some good hints about who’s still alive if you watch those Instagram accounts closely. We haven’t seen any hints yet, before the finale aired, but will likely get some good leaks in the coming days and weeks.

First, try to watch all the major actors’ Instagram accounts in the coming weeks to see if they say anything about filming. You’ll also want to keep an eye on these accounts, too.

Forrie J. Smith, who plays Lloyd on Yellowstone, has already been posting updates on Season 4 filming, revealing that his character is returning to the show. As one of the early Season 4 posters, his account is a good one to follow.

Brecken Merrill, who plays Tate on Yellowstone, is also already sharing some photos from Season 4 filming on his Instagram account.

You’ll also want to keep an eye out for Christina Alexandra Voros’ Instagram account, where she occasionally shares behind-the-scenes pictures. She’s a director of photography for Yellowstone.

Chief Joseph Ranch, where much of the filming for Season 4 is taking place in Montana, is also sharing a lot of behind-the-scenes photos, so watch their Instagram account closely.

And keep an eye out for all the Instagram posts tagged as being from Chief Joseph Ranch. Watch for the most recent photos to keep tabs on what’s happening.

Finally, watch Kelly Reilly’s social media accounts. (She plays Beth.) She might drop some hints or even show photos of her filming for the new season.

Her last Instagram post was four weeks ago.

According to a fan page for Reilly on Twitter, Instagram is her only social media account. However, her fan pages will likely post some interesting details about her behind-the-scenes filming moments too.

