Are Hilary Farr & David Visentin of ‘Love It or List It’ Married or Just Friends?

Hilary Farr and David Visentin are back for a new season of the hit HGTV series Love It or List It. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Farr and Visentin’s palpable on-camera chemistry has often raised questions among viewers about whether there was anything romantic going on between the real estate duo. After more than a decade of filming Love It or List It together, Visentin and Farr have developed an enduring friendship but the relationship is strictly platonic. According to HGTV, Visentin and Farr have never dated.

*Heavy recently spoke with Farr for an in-depth interview about how COVID-19 impacted filming. Read that interview here.

Here’s what you need to know:

Farr Has Previously Described Visentin as an ‘Annoying Brother’

Visentin and Farr did not know each other before they were individually selected for Love It or List It in 2008. According to Closer Weekly, Farr was cast first and the producers picked Visentin because they thought he would complement Farr well.

For those who may be new to the show, Love It or List It pits Farr and Visentin in a competition to see who can win over the homeowner. Farr redesigns the family’s current house while Visentin hunts down a new turn-key property that the client will love. At the end of the episode, after seeing the changes Farr has made, the homeowner must decide whether to stay in the current home or move into the new house.

The two stars say their competitive jabs are entirely real. They admitted in an interview with People in 2017 that they both can get legitimately angry while filming (although Farr admitted she is the more likely of the two to express anger). “How can competition be friendly?” Visentin questioned. “What we’re very skilled at is getting over arguments.”

Farr said she and Visentin’s sparring dynamic has enticed viewers to keep watching over the years. “We really shaped the show because of who we are. If you see the very early episodes and the episodes now, there’s a big difference.”

Farr has also previously described Visentin as a brother figure. She told the Star Tribune in 2017, “We are good friends. But sometimes it’s like having a brother around. He’s annoying but you make each other laugh.”

Visentin Has Been Married to Wife Krista Since 2006

Visentin has been working as a real estate agent since 1987. His bio on HGTV’s website notes he has been with Country Living Realty Limited in Ontario, Canada, for his entire career. According to the Real Estate Council of Ontario, Visentin’s current real estate license will need to be renewed in November 2021.

Real estate is a common career choice in Visentin’s family. He told Pop Sugar that his siblings, two brothers and a sister, are all real estate agents. His father also works as a broker.

Visentin even married a fellow real estate agent. His wife, Krista Grycko-Visentin, also works at Country Living Realty Limited, according to RECO. They got married in 2006 and welcomed a son, Logan, in 2011.

Farr Is Divorced & Keeps Her Dating Life Under Wraps

Farr is known around the world as a designer but she began her professional career as an aspiring actress. Farr was born in Ontario and spent her childhood in London, England, according to her professional website, but she gave Los Angeles a try acting. She was credited under her maiden name, Hilary Labow, in movies including 1975’s The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Legend of the Werewolf, and Frustrated Wives. According to her profile on IMDB, Farr also had guest roles in TV series such as We Got It Made, The Greatest American Hero and Within These Walls.

Farr explained to Post City Magazines in 2012 that she began working as an interior designer while she was living on the west coast. “I was also working with people who were staging for movies and TV, and that got me interested in doing that, and I worked with them on quite a few projects.” From there, Farr started working as an interior designer for clients who wanted her expertise on how to decorate their homes.

It was during this time period that Farr met TV producer Gordon Farr. They got married in 1982 and have a son, Josh, and at least three grandchildren. Farr shared a throwback photo from her wedding day on Instagram in June, although the picture was of her and her father. Farr noted that the wedding took place in Los Angeles.

The marriage did not last and the break-up was not amicable. Farr told Notable Life in 2013 that she felt deep bitterness and resentment after going through a “horrible, horrible divorce.”

Farr moved back to Toronto in 1994, according to Post City Magazines, and continued to build her interior design brand from there. She also has an office in New York City and splits her time between Canada and the U.S., according to House Beautiful.

Between filming Love It or List It and running Hilary Farr Designs, Farr appears to keep a very busy schedule. If she finds the time to date, she is keeping fans out of the loop about it. Her Instagram account includes many photos of her dog and behind-the-scenes pictures from the reality show, but no clues as to whether she is currently dating anyone.

READ NEXT: Tracy Tutor of ‘Million Dollar Listing’ Is Dating Her Personal Trainer