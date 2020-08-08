Oklahoma Tax-Free Weekend 2020: Dates, Time & What Qualifies

Oklahoma is enjoying Tax-Free Weekend this weekend. Tax-Free Weekend began Friday, August 7 at 12:01 a.m. and will last through Sunday, August 9 at midnight. Here are more details about what does and does not qualify in Oklahoma this weekend. Find a complete list, visit here.

Items that Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, clothing and shoes of less than $100 each qualify for tax-free status. The state has a slightly less expansive tax-free holiday than many other states, which also include school supplies and sometimes even computers and computer supplies.

Here are examples of clothing and accessory items that qualify for tax-free status.

Aprons, household and shop

Athletic supporters

Baby receiving blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Belts and suspenders

Boots

Coats and jackets

Costumes

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Earmuffs

Formal wear

Gloves and mittens for general use

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Insoles for shoes

Lab coats

Neckties

Overshoes

Pantyhose

Rainwear

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoelaces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Steel toed shoes

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Items that Do NOT Qualify for Tax-Free Status in Oklahoma

Clothing and shoes that aren’t listed in the categories in the preceding section, or which cost $100 each or more, do not qualify. This means that you won’t be charged tax if you buy three coats that each cost less than $100. But if you buy one coat that costs $300, you’ll be taxed for the entire $300 cost (and the first $100 still won’t be tax-free.) So shop wisely when you choose what you’re taking home with you.

Here’s a list of examples of clothes that don’t qualify and will still be charged taxes, according to OK.gov:

Accessories

Special clothing or footwear designed specifically for athletic activity or protective use

Rental of clothing or footwear

Jewelry

Handbags or luggage

Umbrellas

Wallets

Watches

Other similar items “carried on or about the human body, without regard to whether worn on the body in a manner characteristic of clothing”

Also, unlike many other states that have more expansive tax-free weekends, you will be charged tax on school supplies and computer supplies this weekend. Those are not exempt, even if you might hear that it’s different in other states.

If you shop in Oklahoma this weekend, then you won’t be charged the state sales tax of 4.5 percent. This is a great deal and an opportunity to save when you’re shopping for back-to-school items this weekend.

This holiday has been an annual event since the bill was first passed 13 years ago, Norman Transcript reported.

Can you shop online during the tax-free weekend? In most cases, the answer is yes. If a state is participating in a tax-free weekend, that means that you can also shop online tax-free too. Of course, the items you buy must meet the requirements for the tax-free weekend and you must shop before the tax-free weekend ends.

If you do shop online, don’t forget to check and see if the online store is offering any coupon codes. Many stores will offer codes that you can stack on top of the tax-free special, giving you even greater savings.

