Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together in 2020?

This season on Double Shot at Love, Jersey Shore stars Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino compete in a reality TV competition hoping to find love. Last season, both men ended up single, but this season, Pauly D is dating Nikki Hall.

Nikki Hall was also on season one of the show, and many fans have pointed out that that’s how she and Pauly D met in the first place, with Hall being in the top two of last season.

He didn’t choose her at the end of last season, though, but it seems like that ending may be different on season two, since it appears they are now a couple and fans believe they are still together today.

Pauly D and Nikki Hall Formed a Connection During Season One of the Show

During season one of Double Shot at Love, fans were quick to point out that Hall and Pauly D shared the most chemistry out of all the other pairings, even though they didn’t start out the strongest couple right away.

By the end of the season, though, everyone seemed sure that Pauly D and Nikki Hall would end up together. Viewers were shocked, however, when he decided to remain single instead of picking either of his final two women to date. He said at the time that Hall was “too fast and intense” for him, leading to her taking to Twitter to talk about what happened on the show.

“So I “lost”?” Nikki Hall tweeted. “I think he did me a favor and set me free… I will never give up on love but I think I’m gonna hold onto my heart for a little while until I’m ready again to give my love to a man who will claim my genuine emotions as passion instead of ‘too much’ and ‘too intense’.”

When Nikki Hall returned for season 2, things did not go well for her and Pauly D right away, but fans have started to believe they may be dating in real life.

Fans Believe Pauly D and Nikki Hall Are Dating In Real Life

The first piece of evidence that seems to point to the couple being a real-life couple came after the first episode of season two aired. Hall leaked messages between her and Pauly D, The Blast reported.

The entire Twitter exchange included Pauly D telling her he loves her and Hall saying that she’s “had it” with the DJ.

“This is completely outside of my character but for someone to sit there and act like this s*** was one-sided…” she wrote. “I did nothing to this man but love him and he was OK with it.”

TMZ reported that Pauly D and Nikki Hall were together in December 2019 looking close, flirty and “smooching.”

Then, there was an Instagram story that appeared to be taken at Pauly D’s house on Nikki Hall’s feed. The image had the same hardwood floors, mirror, and walls as Pauly D’s, according to cheatsheet.

“Taking pics at her man’s place… we see you Nikki!!!!!!” one Reddit user wrote after seeing the story. Fans have since noticed that Hall is in Pauly D’s house fairly often, including in IGTV cooking videos. At the time of writing, it’s not immediately clear if Pauly D and Nikki Hall are in a relationship in real life, but there are plenty of clues pointing to the two of them being together, including Hall regularly going live on Instagram from Pauly D’s home. For now, fans will have to watch the show to see if the two of them end up together. All evidence seems to point to them being in a relationship. Tune in to Double Shot at Love on MTV at 8 p.m. on Thursdays to watch their relationship develop.

