These Real Housewives of Potomac Members Have A Big Connection To Kamala Harris

It looks like a few of the ladies from The Real Housewives Of Potomac have a lot in common with Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris because they are all members of the same sorority.

According to Bravo, Harris, along with Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and new castmember Wendy Osefo, are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. Osefo paid tribute to Harris on her Instagram page after it was announced that she was the VP pick. “Major congrats to MY SOROR @kamalaharris on being picked as the Vice Presidential nominee,” Osefo wrote, “Also, if you watch my IG story, I told y’all about this pick two weeks ago.”

Bryant also posted a photo of Harris to her Instagram page, writing in the caption, “I’m screaming!! Congratulations to @kamalaharris my SOROR 💞💚 excited to see history in the making. Thank you in advance for being a role model to my daughters. #bidenharris2020.”

Candiace Dillard Also Shares A Connection To Harris

Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard also shares something special in common with Harris: the two are both Howard University alumna. Dillard posted a celebratory Instagram photo of Harris, writing in the caption, “A Howard Daughter will take the helm. ❤️💙. What a time.”

In an August 6 Instagram post, Dillard revealed that she is going back to Howard University for her Master’s of Business Administration. According to Bravo, Dillard also returned to be a guest lecturer in October 2019. “ANNOUNCEMENT I am honored to return home to #themecca @howard1867 for my Master’s of Business Administration.” Dillard wrote on Instagram.

On August 11, the Instagram page for Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live also shared a special tribute post to Harris. The show honored Harris with her very own Real Housewives tagline, which is, “I’ll give you my opinion, but my beliefs are never up for debate.”

Many Of The Real Housewives Of Potomac Have A Connection To Politics

A lot of the ladies from The Real Housewives of Potomac have a connection to politics or were at some point involved in campaign work. New castmember Osefo is a political commentator and has been featured on shows like CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, and The Steve Harvey Show, just to name a few. According to her website, Dr. Osefo has a daily political segment on syndicated radio entitled, ”Things to Know, With Dr. Wendy O“. Osefo can be seen on Fox News as “the other side of the coin,” according to Refinery29.

In a recent interview, Osefo told Refinery29, “I know that my political ideologies are different than a typical Fox News viewer, but I think it’s really important for the ways in which I think and people who look like me to have a representation on all platforms.”

According to Bravo, Dillard worked in the White House Offices of Public Engagement and International Affairs during Barack Obama’s presidency. Dillard also worked as a staffer during his 2012 re-election campaign.

The Real Housewives of Potomac premieres on Bravo Sunday’s at 9/8c