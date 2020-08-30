VMAs 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting at the MTV Video Music Awards?

The 2020 MTV Video Music Awards is airing live despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Read on for a rundown on the presenters at this year’s VMAs.

Keke Palmer has accepted the gig as the host of the awards show and she voiced her excitement to Billboard ahead of the show. In an interview with Billboard, Palmer exclaimed, “I love the VMAs. It’s impactful pop culture. I wanted to get the opportunity to have some fun with that and hopefully bring people some joy and excitement when we’ve had such a crazy 2020.” This is Palmer’s first time hosting an awards show.

When it comes to tonight’s VMAs performers, they include but are not limited to Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Black Eyed Peas, and CNCO.

In addition to the big performances, the awards are the major draw of the night. Read on for a rundown on the presenters at this year’s VMAs, along with a list of the nominees.

VMAs 2020 Presenters

The stars who are handing out this year’s “moon persons”, according to Us Weekly, include Anthony Ramos, Bebe Rexha, Bella Hadid, Drew Barrymore, Jaden Smith, Joey King, Kelly Clarkson, Machine Gun Kelly, Madison Beer, Nicole Richie, Sofia Carson and Travis Barker. Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are also listed as pre-show performers for the event. The pre-show is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on the MTV network.

Other pre-show performers include Jack Harlow, Chloe x Halle, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, and Blackbear.

VMAs 2020 Nominees

More important than who is presenting tonight is who they are presenting to, right? Here is a list of the nominees and the award categories for this year’s VMAs.

Video of the Year

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Eminem (featuring Juice WRLD) – “Godzilla”

Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Song of the Year

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Artist of the Year

Justin Bieber

DaBaby

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd

Best Group

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Push Best New Artist

Lewis Capaldi

Doja Cat

Yungblud

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas (featuring J Balvin) – “Ritmo (Bad Boys for Life)”

Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Karol G (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Tusa”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Ed Sheeran (featuring Khalid) – “Beautiful People”

Best Pop

Justin Bieber (featuring Quavo) – “Intentions”

BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Hip Hop

DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem (featuring Juice Wrld) – “Godzilla”

Future (featuring Drake) – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Best R&B

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. (featuring YG) – “Slide”

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Khalid (featuring Summer Walker) – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best K-Pop

BTS – “On”

Exo – “Obsession”

(G)I-dle – “Oh My God”

Monsta X – “Someone’s Someone”

Red Velvet – “Psycho”

TXT – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Best Latin

Anuel AA (featuring Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin) – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Black Eyed Peas (featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) – “Mamacita”

Karol G (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Tusa”

Maluma (featuring J Balvin) – “Que Pena”

Best Rock

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted on You”

Fall Out Boy (featuring Wyclef Jean) – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)”

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution”

Best Alternative

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Music Video from Home

5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best Quarantine Performance

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” (from MTV Prom-Athon)

CNCO – MTV Unplugged at Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

Lady Gaga – “Smile” (from One World: Together At Home)

John Legend – #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Post Malone – “Nirvana Tribute”

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Anderson Paak – “Lockdown”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Best Direction

Hannah Lux Davis for Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Xanny”

Nabil for Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Dave Meyers for Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

Anton Tammi for The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best Art Direction

A$AP Rocky, Nadia Lee Cohen and Brittany Porter for A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi”

Christian Stone for Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Tatiana Van Sauter for Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend”

Anna Colome Nogu for Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Laura Ellis Cricks for Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Kurt Gefke for Taylor Swift – “Lover”

Best Choreography

The Lab and Son Sung Deuk for BTS – “On”

Kyle Hanagami for CNCO and Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo”

DaniLeigh and Cherry for DaBaby – “Bop”

Richy Jackson for Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Charm La’Donna for Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Sean Bankhead for Normani – “Motivation”

Best Cinematography

Kieran Fowler for 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me”

Scott Cunningham for Camila Cabello (featuring DaBaby) – “My Oh My”

Christopher Probst for Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Michael Merriman for Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Arnau Valls for Katy Perry – “Harleys in Hawaii”

Oliver Millar for The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best Editing

Frank Lebon for James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow”

Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico for Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Emille Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana for Halsey – “Graveyard”

Emille Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana for Lizzo – “Good as Hell”

Andre Jones for Rosalia – “A Pale”

Janne Vartia and Tim Montana for The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Best Visual Effects

Drive Studio for Billie Eilish – “All the Good Girls Go to Hell”

Ingenuity Studios for Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

EIGHTY4 and Mathematic for Dua Lipa – “Physical”

Hoody FX for Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

Ingenuity Studios for Travis Scott – “Highest in the Room”

Mathematic for Harry Styles – “Adore You”

Song of Summer

Blackpink – “How You Like That”

Cardi B, featuring Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby, featuring Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled, featuring Drake – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby, featuring 42 Dugg – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion, featuring Beyonce – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke, featuring 50 Cent and Roddy Ricch – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses”

Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”

Everyday Heroes: Frontline Medical Workers

Jason “Tik Tok Doc” Campbell

Dr. Elvis Francois and Dr. William Robinson – “Imagine”

Jefferson University Hospital’s Swab Squad – “Level Up”

Lori Marie Key – “Amazing Grace”

Dr. Nate Wood – “Lean on Me”

