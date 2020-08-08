When Does Tax-Free Weekend Start & End Near Me?

For more states that are participating in Tax-Free Weekend, the holiday is happening this weekend, although a few states’ tax-free holidays have already taken place and a couple of states’ holidays begin later. Find out all the details below on when tax-free weekend starts and ends near you and if your state is participating.

Tax-Free Weekend Typically Starts at Midnight & Ends at 11:59 PM

Tax-free weekend typically starts at 12:01 a.m. on the state’s first tax-free holiday. Then it typically ends right at 11:59 p.m. on the Sunday night of tax-free weekend (although some states end their tax-free holiday at 11:59 p.m. on a different day of the week.) This is typically how tax-free weekend works if you’re shopping online. If you’re shopping in stores, then tax-free weekend begins when the store opens on the first day and ends when the store you’re visiting is closing on the last day.

Here Are the Dates for States Participating This year

Here are the dates for the states that are participating this year. The majority are happening this weekend. This year, 16 states are participating overall.

Alabama: Alabama’s tax-free weekend already happened, unfortunately. It was July 17-19.

Arkansas: Arkansas’ tax-free weekend already happened August 1-2.

Connecticut: In Connecticut, tax-free “weekend” is August 16-22, so it’s actually longer than just a weekend for lucky people in this state. Clothing and footwear that cost up to $100 per item qualify. See more details on what qualifies here.

Florida: In Florida, tax-free weekend runs August 7-9 and applies to clothing less than $60 an item. Some school supplies that cost less than $15 an item also qualify, along with computers up to $1,000. Learn more here.

Iowa: In Iowa, tax-free weekend runs August 7-8 Qualified clothing and footwear less than $100 per item is included. See the details here.

Maryland: In Maryland, the tax-free holiday happens August 9-15, so people in this state get more than a weekend to enjoy tax-free shopping. Qualifying clothing and footwear of less than $100 qualifies, along with the first $40 off a backpack. See more details here.

Massachusetts: In Massachusetts, tax-free weekend is August 29-30. Items that cost less than $2,500 qualify if they are part of a qualifying list. Only personal use items qualify, but there’s a long list of what doesn’t. See the full list here.

Mississippi: Mississippi’s already happened July 31-August 1.

Missouri: Missouri’s tax-free weekend is August 7-9. Qualifying clothing of $100 or less, school supplies of $50 or less, computers of $1,500 or less, software of $350 or less, and graphing calculators of $150 or less are among those that qualify. A lot of districts and cities aren’t participating, however. See the details here.

New Mexico: New Mexico’s tax-free weekend is August 7-9. Qualifying items include qualifying clothing or shoes less than $100, computers up to $1,000, hardware up to $500, school supplies less than $30 per unit. See the details here.

Ohio: Ohio’s event is August 7-9 and includes qualifying clothing of $75 or less, school supplies of $20 or less, and school instructional materials of $20 or less. See the details in Heavy’s story here.

Oklahoma: Oklahoma’s is August 7-9. Clothing and shoes less than $100 are tax-exempt if they fit in the qualifying categories. See the details here.

South Carolina: South Carolina’s is August 7-9. Qualifying clothes, accessories, shoes, computers, and even linens are included in this one, which is a little more expansive than some other states. See the details here.

Tennessee: Tennessee’s tax-free weekend already happened July 31-August 2.

Texas: Texas’ tax-free weekend is August 7-9. Qualifying backpacks, school supplies, clothing, and footwear of less than $100 each are tax-exempt. See more details here.

Virginia: Virginia’s tax-free weekend is August 7-9. Qualifying clothing and footwear of less than $100, along with school supplies of $20 or less. See the details here.

It’s important to note that in most states, you can also buy eligible items tax-free online too. That means that if you’re shopping online in a state that’s tax-free, you’ll be able to shop tax-free even when the physical stores are closed. However, remember that each online store behaves differently. So before you click that purchase button, check to see if the tax is being applied for qualified items. If it is, you might want to hop onto the store’s online chat system or call customer service to make sure you’re not being charged for tax when you shouldn’t.

In addition to all this, many stores are also offering coupons to celebrate the tax holiday. Check sites like RetailMeNot to see if the stores you’re visiting are offering coupons and special deals on top of tax-free weekend.

