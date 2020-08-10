‘Yellowstone’ Ending Song: Fans Celebrate that Walker’s Back

It’s been a long time, but Walker (aka Ryan Bingham) is finally back on Yellowstone. He made an appearance again at the end of Season 3 Episode 8, as he sang one of his original songs for the episode’s ending.

The Ending Song Was By Ryan Bingham

The song at the end of the episode was “Tell My Mother I Miss Her So” by Ryan Bingham, who’s now back in his role as Walker.

Oh, and that last song is "Tell My Mother I Miss Her So" by @RyanBingham. #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 10, 2020

Ryan Bingham – "Tell My Mother I Miss Her So" – Gruene Hall – 03.13.2013Ryan Bingham plays "Tell My Mother I Miss Her So" at Gruene Hall, the oldest run dance hall in Texas. 3/13/2013 2013-09-16T20:02:51Z

The lyrics in the song include: “‘Cause I’ve been down through your hometown, And all across your distant land. One thing’s for sure, honey I’ll be gone, Tell my mother I miss her so.”

Walker was singing at the bar where Rip and Lloyd had a drink after Rip asked Lloyd to be his best man when he and Beth get married. This might just be the closest that Rip gets to a bachelor party.

This is probably the closest thing to a bachelor party that Rip will ever have. #YellowstoneTV — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) August 10, 2020

Fans are happy to see Walker, even if other characters aren’t.

I’m still trying to process tonight’s #YellowstoneTV episode, but hearing Walker @RyanBingham playing in the bar made my heart happy 🤠🎸🎶🔥 I don’t think Rip agrees but #sorrynotsorry @Yellowstone 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sandy Nelson (@SandyFlip_Flops) August 10, 2020

Rip’s Not Too Happy To See Walker

Rip sure didn’t seem too happy to seem him though.

Last season, Walker and Rip had some intense moments. Here’s a quick refresher in case you need to catch up on Walker’s story.

OMG Walker’s back. @RyanBingham That’s the wrong bar to be singing in, now I’m gonna be worried bout ya! #YellowstoneTV @Yellowstone — Rachael Threadgill (@drumrgirl33) August 10, 2020

In Season 2 Episode 2, Walker told Rip that he was leaving that night and made a comment about having a connection with Beth just like Rip does. That was the wrong thing to say and might be a reason why Rip is not happy to see Walker right before he and Beth are supposed to be getting married.

During that encounter in Season 2 Episode 2, Rip was ready to gut Walker, but his assistant stepped in with a gun. Walker was done and ready to leave. Rip told him that he’d find Walker wherever he goes.

So Walker left, but Kayce and John stopped him on the way out. He told them he’s quitting because he’s a cowboy and they wanted more from him. “It’s not going to happen again,” Kayce said. But Walker said someone else says differently. John told him that he and Kayce run the place and Walker shouldn’t listen to anyone else. “Head on back to the bunkhouse,” John told him.

Walker Quits the Ranch | Yellowstone | Paramount NetworkWalker (Ryan Bingham) says he’s had enough of the Yellowstone in this season 2 highlight. #Yellowstone #ParamountNetwork Subscribe for More! https://bit.ly/2JLjjeO Yellowstone is a drama series that follows the Dutton family, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner). The Duttons control the largest contiguous ranch in the U.S. and must contend with constant attacks by land developers, clashes with an Indian reservation and conflict with America's first national park. Follow Paramount Network Website: http://www.paramountnetwork.com Facebook: @ParamountNetwork Instagram: @ParamountNetwork Twitter: @ParamountNet 2019-06-24T19:52:58Z

So Walker stuck around a while longer, even helping Rip cover up for Jamie and hiding Jamie’s murder. They made it look like Sarah, a woman Jamie had killed, had actually drowned. But that made Walker an accessory to murder and once he realized it, he was really done with the ranch and left once and for all. Rip told him he could leave the ranch just like he had always wanted, as long as he promised to keep the secret to himself. Kayce drove Walker out of the ranch and told him to keep his mouth shut about whatever secret he was keeping.

It’s not clear if Walker is just back temporarily or if he’s going to join Yellowstone for a few more episodes. Here’s hoping we get to hear some more songs by Ryan Bingham on the show.

