Who Will Be Performing and Presenting at The ACM Awards?

The Academy of Country Music Awards air tonight, September 16, 2020 with a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. The show will be hosted by Keith Urban, and there will be no live audience present.

The ACM Awards were originally set to film in Las Vegas on April 5, but those plans changed due to COVID-19, leading to a date five months later and a change of venue.

Now, the ACM Awards will be broadcast from three venues in Nashville: The Grand Ole Opry House, the Ryman Auditorium and the Blue Bird Cafe. In all their years, the ACM Awards have never been broadcast from Nashville, which many consider to be the birthplace of country music.

The 55th ACM Awards are airing live to showcase the biggest names as well as some of the emerging talent in the country music landscape.

What Artists Are Performing at the ACM Awards in 2020?

Tonight, the performers vary from mega-stars to emerging talent, and there will also be a few fun surprises in performances for long-time country music fans like a medley of the greatest hits from the Entertainer of the Year nominees.

Here’s who to expect performing on tonight’s award show:

Jimmie Allen

Kelsea Ballerini

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Riley Green

Mickey Guyton

Miranda Lambert

Tim McGraw

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi

Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

Taylor Swift

Tenille Townes

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban with P!NK

Morgan Wallen

Trisha Yearwood

Who Is Presenting at the ACM Awards?

The lineup of presenters at the awards is also star-studded and include some nominees for the awards. Here’s who’s presenting at tonight’s ACM Awards:

Lauren Alaina

Lily Aldridge

Clint and Lisa Hartman Black

Bobby Bones

Cam

Darius Rucker

Runaway Jane

A number of performers are nominated for awards as well, including Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Carrie Underwood. The nominees for Entertainer of the Year will participate in a medley of some of their most popular songs during the show.

Taylor Swift Returns to Country Music at the ACM Awards

Guys I don’t know anything but I know I miss youuuuu. So watch the @ACMawards for my performance of ‘Betty’ 🙂 pic.twitter.com/20yUFLYG8B — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 16, 2020

After years of making music that geared more toward a pop audience, music superstar Taylor Swift returns to the Academy of Country Music for the 55th annual award show where she’ll perform one of her newest hits.

The singer-songwriter will be taking the stage at the Grand Ole Opry house in Nashville to perform the song “Betty” from her most recent album Folklore. The performance marks the first time in seven years that Swift will be performing at the ACM Awards according to Billboard.

Swift has won the Entertainer of the Year Award at the ACM Awards twice, and she holds a total of nine awards from the Academy.

The pre-show starts at 7:00 p.m. ET with People, in partnership with the ACM and Dick Clark Productions. In their PeopleTV Red Carpet Live: 55th ACM Awards, PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons will broadcast interviews with performers, presenters and nominees from New York. The pre-show will be broadcast online and on People’s YouTube Channel.

The ACM Awards air on Wednesday, September 16 on CBS at 8 pm. ET. The show will be broadcast live from Nashville.

