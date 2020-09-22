AGT 2020 Winner Predictions: Who Will Win Season 15 of ‘America’s Got Talent’?

America’s Got Talent Season 15 is close to wrapping up, and there are only a few acts left in the running to win the season. There’s just one more episode before the season finale.

Finalists this season include more singers than any other type of act, though that seems to be the norm for AGT when it comes to finalists and winners. The finalists are singers Kenadi Dodds, Cristina Rae, Daneliya Tuleshova, Roberta Battaglia, Broken Roots and Archie Williams, acrobatic trio the Bello Sisters, dance duo BAD Salsa, aerial act Alan Silva and spoken word artist Brandon Leake.

Three of the remaining acts are Golden Buzzer winners. Brandon Leake, the spoken word artist, won Howie Mandel’s coveted Buzzer, Cristina Rae, the singer from Nashville, won Heidi Klum’s, and Roberta Battaglia, the 10-year-old singer who shocked the judges with her rendition of Lady Gaga’s Shallow, won Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer.

Read on to learn more about our predictions for the AGT finale and winner.

Who Will Win Season 15 of AGT?

While we don’t know for sure who will win the season, we have a few ideas about which acts may end up being the front-runners going into the live results show tomorrow night.

Singer Archie Williams has quite the story, having spent 1982-2019 in prison after being wrongfully convicted only to later be exonerated by DNA evidence. According to SportsBettingDime, Williams is not the favorite to win the title, however. He may have a sad story, but he hasn’t resonated with viewers in the same way some of the other acts have.

While children don’t always win the title at the end of the season, we think it’s likely that Roberta Battaglia will walk away with the grand prize. The young singer has the voice of someone much older than she is, and she has been consistently surprising each time she has taken the stage.

If Battaglia doesn’t take home the winnings, it’s possible that spoken artist Brandon Leake may be the one to take the title of winner. The artist’s act is unlike anything ever seen before on AGT, and he specializes in bringing about emotion from viewers, which may lead to more votes.

Other front-runners include singers Cristina Rae and Daneliya Tuleshova.

What Is The Finale Schedule for AGT 2020?

Tonight, September 22, 2020, the final 10 acts perform for the viewers’ votes. Then, tomorrow there will be two episodes, the first of which begins at 8 p.m., the finale episode will begin, culminating in the annoucement of the winner of the season.

Here’s what the finale schedule looks like for America’s Got Talent season 15:

Tuesday, September 22, 8 p.m.: The top ten acts perform for the last time from Universal Studios.

Wednesday, September 23, 8 p.m.: One-hour special countdown to the finale episode including a recap of the season so far.

Wednesday, September 23, 9 p.m.: Two-hour season finale ending with host Terry Crews crowning this season’s winner. The episode synopsis promises that the episode will feature special guest performers and surprises that shouldn’t be missed by viewers.

Tune in to America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, September 22 and Wednesday, September 23 to see the act that finally takes home the crown for season 15 of the show.

