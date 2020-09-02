AGT Winners & Eliminations Tonight: Who Got Voted Off? 9/2/2020 Results

With only 5 spots left in the America’s Got Talent season 15 semifinals, the remaining quarterfinalist acts learned who was advancing and who was going home during September 2’s results show

So, what happened during the week 4 quarterfinals results episode? Which acts won over the judges and the viewers at home? Which acts saw their journey on AGT come to an end? Read on for your answers.

‘America’s Got Talent’ Quarterfinals Week 4 Results Recap

The week 4 acts awaiting their results following their Tuesday night quarterfinals performances were Alex Hooper, Bello Sisters, Brandon Leake, Broken Roots, C.A. Wildcats, Celina Graves, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Kenadi Dodds, Lightwave Theatre Company, Noah Epps, and Resound. With only 5 spots left in the semifinals, 6 of the 11 acts would be sent home by the end of the night, their hopes at winning AGT squashed.

After an emotional recap of the week 4 performances, it was time for the results to be revealed.

Before revealing the 3 acts voted into the semifinals by the audience watching Tuesday night, host Terry Crews announced that the 3 acts “on the bubble” and in need of saving from live voters during the 30-minute “Dunkin Save” voting windows were the Bello Sisters, Celina Graves, and Resound.

Noah Epps and Kenadi Dodds were the two acts up for the first semifinals spot of the night; it was given to Kenadi Dodds, which meant Noah Epps was eliminated.

Alex Hooper, Lightwave Theatre Company, and Broken Roots were next up. Broken Roots, who got a second chance after getting eliminated in the judges’ cuts and brought back to fill Thomas Day’s spot in the quarterfinals, were who the audience chose to vote through to the semifinals.

Brandon Leake, C.A. Wildcats, and Divas & Drummers of Compton stepped forward, with only one spot on the table. The semifinals spot went to Brandon Leakes, which meant that Divas & Drummers of Compton and C.A. Wildcats were eliminated.

Before the two semifinal spots were announced, viewers were treated to a performance by Duo Transcend as well as Sofia Vergara’s highly-anticipated ventriloquist act.

The Last 2 Semifinals Spots of the Season Went to the Judges’ Choice & Dunkin Save Acts

Thanks to the Dunkin Save voters watching and voting in live at home, Celina Graves earned the night’s 4th spot in the semifinals.

With only 1 spot left in the semifinals, it was up to the judges to decide if they wanted to send through the Bello Sisters or Resound. After a recap of both acts’ quarterfinals performances, the judges cast their votes in real-time.

The semifinals begin next week, on Tuesday, September 8.

New episodes of America’s Got Talent season 15 air live on Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.

