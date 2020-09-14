Anne Heche Found Love With A Former Co-Star

Actress Anne Heche has left a few famous exes in her wake over the years, including Ellen DeGeneres and James Tupper. But now the new Dancing With the Stars contestant has been happily dating a former co-star for over a year. Read on to find out how she and Thomas Jane got together and what he said about the relationship

Jane and Heche Co-Starred on Hung

Over a decade ago, Jane and Heche met on the set of Showtime dramedy Hung, on which Jane played Ray Drecker, a former high school sports legend turned high school basketball coach who was known for being particularly well-endowed. It was this particular asset that led Ray to pursue a side hustle in male prostitution. Heche played his ex-wife who housed their twin daughters after a fire damaged Ray’s childhood home where they had been living with their dad.

But they were just friends at that point because Heche was dating her Men in Trees co-star James Tupper. Tupper was Heche’s partner after splitting from her husband Coleman “Coley” Laffoon, a cameraman she met on DeGeneres’ stand-up comedy tour. Laffoon and Heche have one son, Homer, who was born in March 2002.

Prior to that relationship, Heche was with DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. She was then with Laffoon from 2001 to 2007 when she left him for Tupper, according to Entertainment Tonight. Heche and Tupper welcomed son Atlas in March 2009 and were together for over a decade, but they split in 2018, according to E! Online.

Heche Started Dating Jane in Spring 2019

According to People, the former Hung co-stars began dating in May 2019, when they were spotted attending an event together at the Tribeca Film Festival. It sounds like the pair reconnected on the set of their new thriller feature film The Vanished.

Jane told the Associated Press that the fell in love with Heche “on day one” of shooting The Vanished, but he didn’t ask her out right away because he didn’t want to break the sexual tension in the movie. An insider also told People that it was incredibly easy for them to get together because they’ve been friends for so long.

“They’ve been friends for so many years and they’re so like-minded that it’s an incredibly easy relationship,” a source told People. “They’re really supportive of each other and have a lot of fun — they’re definitely in love.”

Jane’s previous relationships include actresses Aysha Hauaer and Patricia Arquette. He and Arquette have a daughter, Harlow, who is 17. They divorced in 2011.

Heche Had to Get Her Son’s Approval Before Joining ‘DWTS’

According to an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Heche had to ask her son Homer for his approval before agreeing to compete on Dancing With the Stars, an opportunity that she said she is “blessed” to have.

“I’m feeling like I have a flutter in my heart … it’s better than Red Bull. Really, it’s one of the most delightful challenges I’ve ever been given and certainly one of the most difficult in terms of learning a new craft. It’s been fascinating and wonderful,” said Heche, adding, “I’ve never had a professional dance lesson. I want to be taught by a star! Now I’m being taught by a star and I love it!”

She also said that Homer was very supportive, writing, “Yes, mom! Are you kidding?! Yes, go all the way!”

Dancing With the Stars season 29 premieres Monday, September 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

