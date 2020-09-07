Is Chipotle Open on Labor Day? See Store Hours & Updates

If you’re wanting a burrito or tacos on Labor Day today, then you might want to stop by Chipotle Mexican Grill or have food delivered to your door. But is Chipotle open today? The answer is that yes the chain will be open, so you can definitely fulfill your Chipotle craving if you want today.

All Locations Are Open for Regular Business Hours

A representative for Chipotle confirmed with Heavy that for Labor Day 2020, restaurants are open. They noted: “Chipotle restaurants are open normal hours for Labor Day.”

So unlike the 4th of July, when Chipotle closed early, restaurants are operating their normal business hours today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours in certain regions may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies. You can find your local Chipotle here.

Chipotle previously shared with Heavy that the restaurant is taking many precautions for the pandemic.

We continue to take additional precautions to safeguard our employees and guests which include: wellness checks; air treatment systems; masks for all employees; increased sanitization of high-touch, high-traffic areas; elevated frequency of personal hygiene requirements; visible hand sanitizing stations; line markers in restaurant that separate guests by 6 feet; decals, arrows, seat maps and table tent signage; a new Steward position to manage the dining room; and a tamper evident packaging seal for delivery orders.”

Restaurants across the country are also offering to-go options. Customers are able to order in-restaurant for takeout only, pick up directly from mobile shelves, or get delivery. You can order delivery through the website or a number of delivery services like Uber Eats, Grubhub, or other services depending on your location.

If you do dine-in where available, Chipotle’s FAQ says that guests are separated by six feet in the restaurants and there’s limited dining room capacity.

We have limited dining room capacity with guidelines for customers throughout the restaurant like floor decals, arrows, seat mats, table tents and visible hand sanitizing stations. Tabasco bottles and cutlery will no longer be self-serve and employees are wearing masks as part of their uniform. Notably, we’ve also introduced a Steward position, responsible for directing customers, managing the dining room and sanitizing as guests complete their dine-in meals.

You can see a roundup of everything Chipotle is doing to keep customers safe here.

Labor Day Specials

A representative of Chipotle told Heavy that the store has a special right now that customers might want to take advantage of for Labor Day.

“We’re also offering free delivery on all orders $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com every Monday through September 28, 2020.”

Remember: if you join Chipotle Rewards, you can earn points for free food at Chipotle restaurants everywhere. You’ll earn points with your purchases and get a special surprise for your birthday. You’ll get 10 points for every $1 spent, and you’ll get free Chipotle when you hit 1250 points (every time.) There are also days when you earn more points or you might get bonus points for trying something new.

