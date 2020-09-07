Is Costco Open or Closed on Labor Day 2020?

Today is Labor Day 2020, and despite so many of us still staying home because of the coronavirus outbreak, you may need to get groceries delivered or pick up some supplies at a nearby store. Is Costco’s open for Labor Day? Costco is closed for many holidays, and that includes Labor Day. Costco is not open for Labor Day this year.

Costco Is Closed on Labor Day & Many Major Holidays

Costco is often closed on major holidays even when other chains aren’t closed, and Labor Day is among the holidays where the chain is not open.

The holidays where Costco stores are typically closed are New Year’s Day, Easter, Memorial Day, Independence Day (the 4th of July), Labor Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. These closures allow employees to spend the holidays with their loved ones or take a much-needed break from work.

The store will be open again for regular hours on Tuesday. Back in March, because of the coronavirus outbreak, Costco announced that it was changing its hours. However, most Costco stores have since resumed regular hours at both warehouse stores and gas stations.

Costco’s Business Centers are also typically closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and Thanksgiving Day too. The Business Centers are closed today and delivery is not available.

You can find Costco’s regular hours of operation here.

Costco Coronavirus Precautions

Costco is taking a number of steps to ensure safety for customers and employees.

Costco has special senior shopping hours from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on the weekdays that it’s open. There are, however, some exceptions where senior shopping hours will be slightly different and you can see the list here. These exceptions are in Los Angeles, CA, Culver City, CA, Iwilei, HI, Massachusetts, Teterboro, NJ, Oregon, Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, and Westbury, NY, along with some Bay Area locations.

Costco is also requiring that members and guests wear a face covering to cover their mouth and nose while in Costco. This does not apply to children under the age of 2 or individuals with medical conditions that don’t allow them to wear face coverings. This is not a substitute for social distancing. In Connecticut, shoppers must provide written documentation from a medical provider to not wear a mask. In Illinois, masks are only required in areas where required by local ordinances. And in south St. Louis and Manchester, Missouri, masks are required by local ordinances, so all guests must wear them.

Members can now use reusable shopping bags if they pack the bags themselves, unless prohibited by local rules. The stores may also still limit purchases of certain high-demand items.

Costco food courts have a limited menu that they offer for takeout. Seating is not available.

In addition, services in some departments have been limited due to the pandemic, in order to provide more services in higher demand areas. So services may be limited in the floral department, optical, hearing aid, and jewelry departments. But this can vary from store to store.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates