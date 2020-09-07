Is Taco Bell Open on Labor Day?

Taco Bell is open for your business on Labor Day Monday 2020. Taco Bell stores sometimes have different hours depending on their locations, especially during the pandemic, but all stores will be operating according to regular business hours for Labor Day. So if you’re craving Taco Bell, then you can enjoy the fast food today.

Keep in mind that individual store hours and policies may vary because of the coronavirus pandemic. Some stores may be open for more limited hours in certain locations or have other policies in place for safety purposes. It’s best to check with your local store for specific policies.

Most Taco Bell Locations Are Open for Labor Day But Hours Can Vary

Taco Bells are open on Labor Day. However, as with any holiday, the chain doesn’t guarantee store closures or hours. It’s up to each individual restaurant when they operate for the holidays. In the past, a Taco Bell representative told Heavy that for major holidays: “Holiday hours vary by location; we encourage customers to ask their local restaurants about potential closures.”

Taco Bell lists many of its open and closing hours on its website here, and it says that Taco Bell is open on Labor Day.

Click here to find your closest Taco Bell and see its hours today. Or go here to see a full list of locations per state.

The only holidays where Taco Bell is typically closed are Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Taco Bell currently has many procedures in place for the pandemic, including temperature checks, mask and glove requirements, and contactless options. In April, Taco Bell implemented seven enhanced safety steps in its restaurants, including contactless service and payment, requiring employees to wear gloves, sealing every order, industry-leading sanitization standards, a dedicated cleaning role, employee temperature checks, and extra sanitization options for customers (including sanitizing stations in the dining room and an individual wipe with every drive-through order). You can read more here.

The Taco Bell Menu Is Changing

Taco Bell is drastically changing its menu again, with changes going into effect on November 5. So Labor Day might be a good time to get some of your favorite items on the menu before they’re gone.

Taco Bell made the announcement on September 3. They’re now removing the Mexican Pizza from the menu. They’re also removing Pico de Gallo and replacing it with diced tomatoes. This means that the Fresco style substitutions will still exist, but you’ll just be getting tomatoes instead of nacho cheese sauce, shredded cheese, or mayo sauces, rather than pico de gallo. Taco Bell is also removing the shredded chicken, which means saying goodbye to the Shredded Chicken Soft Taco, the Shredded Chicken Burrito, and the Shredded Chicken Quesadilla Melt, which were all big favorites among customers. Instead, customers can get a regular chicken quesadilla or the new Chicken Chipotle Melt (which may be a smaller-sized burrito) starting November 5.

The Taco Bell subreddit was so disappointed by the change that the subreddit is now shut down and directing people to a petition about the Mexican Pizza. The petition has more than 35,000 signatures. You can sign the petition here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates