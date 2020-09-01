Jade Cline On Dating Sean Austin: ‘I’m Not Confirming’

As the new season of Teen Mom 2 approaches, MTV reality star Jade Cline would not confirm or deny if she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Sean Austin were still together. The couple co-parents 2-year-old daughter Kloie together.

During an exclusive interview with Heavy, Cline revealed that she and Austin were doing well. When asked if she and Austin had rekindled their relationship, she didn’t answer either way. “We’re doing okay,” she said, adding “I’m not confirming” about dating Austin.

According to The Cinemaholic, Cline and Austin are not dating. Cline’s parents have struggled with drug addiction, and Austin has struggled with a similar battle. The couple announced their public split in February 2019. Currently, Cline doesn’t have any pictures of Austin on her Instagram page, which mostly consist of selfies and pictures the MTV reality TV star with Kloie.

Cline Helped Austin Start a DJ Business

Cline and Austin’s relationship, however, isn’t that simple. Despite his ups and downs, Cline has remained by Austin’s side, helping him start a DJ business in February 2020. Cline told Heavy that Austin started the business and she helped him. For now, it’s just a hobby but they’re trying to make it a little bit more. “He really likes music,” she said.

Some fans have admired Cline for sticking by Austin and her mother Christy Smith, who also struggles with addiction. While some people have praised Cline for her strength, she doesn’t see herself that way.

“I don’t really see what other people see in me,” she said. “I think that I just move on with life. I just keep going and I don’t let all these other things and other people’s problems and everything else in the world stop me from living.”

The Teen Mom 2 star added, “I feel like I accept things for what they are and I’m realistic in my life. I don’t let it hold me back. I don’t let it put me down as a person and let it affect my future and what I’m going to do.”

Cline Said People Say ‘Horrible & Hurtful Things’ About Her Family

Cline, who is now a licensed cosmetologist, said people judge her family for their substance abuse issues, but noted addiction is extremely common. According to the National Institute of Health, at least 10 percent of Americans–or 23 million people–have struggled with drug abuse. Seventy-five percent of people surveyed said they did not receive treatment.

“It’s really easy to judge what’s going on. People say horrible and hurtful things about my family and there are substance issues, but substance abuse is common,” she said. “I feel like everybody has someone in their family that has a substance abuse problem and a lot of people just don’t want to admit it.”

To find out what happens next for Cline, Austin and Kloie, don’t miss Season 10 of Teen Mom 2 when it debuts Tuesday, September 1 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

