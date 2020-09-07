Is Little Caesars Open on Labor Day 2020? Hours & Menu Specials

Little Caesars is OPEN on Labor Day this year, so if you’re craving a slice of ‘za or a $5 Hot-N-Ready pizza Monday afternoon, Little Caesars has you covered. The pizza chain usually only closes on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day each year, with reduced hours on certain holidays.

Although most Little Caesars locations will be open on Monday, some stores may have limited hours depending on your location, so we recommend calling ahead to be sure. Because Little Caesars is chain-operated, the holiday hours are typically left up to the discretion of the chain owner. Heavy also reached out to Little Caesars to verify the store’s holiday schedule and a representative wrote, “Please contact your local store and ask to speak with the manager. You may find store locations and phone numbers by visiting our website.”

Little Caesars is generally open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. during weekdays, and is open slightly later on weekends, although various restaurants have different hours. You can look up your local Little Caesars’ store hours by clicking here. Keep reading for a rundown of Little Caesars’ holiday hours and menu specials below:

Little Caesars Remains Open For Most Major Federal Holidays

Little Caesars only closes for two major federal holidays each year – Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, although the pizza chain usually has reduced hours on Easter Sunday. According to Holiday Shopping Hours, most Little Caesars’ restaurants are open on the following holidays:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

New Year’s Eve

HSH adds that restaurants like Little Caesars often operate on holiday schedules with reduced hours during “open” holidays. “Many locations will open late and/or close early on these days,” the site states. “In addition, several fast food outlets are franchise stores, so hours will vary. To save wasted time and gas, a quick phone call to confirm Little Caesars Pizza holiday hours of operation is always a good idea. Happy holiday dining!”

Little Caesars Offers Contactless Delivery, Curbside Pickup & Drive Thru Options During the COVID-19 Pandmeic

There are no specific holiday deals for Labor Day this year, although the pizza chain still offers their usual $5 Hot-N-Ready pizzas, as well as the $7 Hot-N-Ready Pepperoni Cheeser Cheeser, which has double the cheese and meat for pizza lovers who crave more. Little Caesars also introduced the $6 “Slices-N-Sticks” pizza, which is a combination of pizza and breadsticks, as well as a FREE 2 litre of Pepsi with an online order, so there are still plenty of deals to choose from on Monday.

Little Caesars is the third-largest pizza chain in the U.S. and was one of the only major pizza chains in the country to not offer delivery services to its customers – until now. Little Caesars now offers delivery through services like Grub-Hub and DoorDash, which often wave the delivery fee when customers place their first order.

The pizza restaurant also offers contactless delivery (for the locations where delivery is available), no-contact, curbside pickup and drive-thru options to customers who wish to order food but are worried about coming in contact with the service workers.