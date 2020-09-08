WATCH: Chief Keef’s Baby Mama Slim Danger on ‘Thots Next Door’

Slim Danger is an adult actress who shares a child with rapper Chief Keef. She appeared on the “Thots Next Door” podcast with social media influencers Celina Powell and Alzina on September 7. Slim shared some clips of the interview to her Instagram account, where she boasts more than 20,000 followers.

During the podcast, Slim revealed she got her name from Ray J’s 2009 reality show, For The Love of Ray J, where comedian Tom Green started the chant, “Danger, she smashed the homie” after they discovered one of Ray J’s contestants, named Danger, hooked up with one of the star’s friends. Powell and Alzina weren’t privy to the reference.

Slim Says She Reached Out to Chief Keef First

Slim, 31, talked about how she first met Chief Keef, saying she sent him a direct message and video of herself. She added that she was going to one of his concerts and wanted to see if he was interested in hooking up.

Slim, who has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship, added that she tried to get pregnant with their son Zinc, who is now 4 years old, on purpose. “I didn’t get pregnant yet, so I was like, ‘I gotta do a little bit more manifestation. I got to get pregnant,” she said. The adult actress revealed she became pregnant once she went to California. “I told him. I was like, ‘Yeah, I’m pregnant’ and he said, ‘Join the crew.'” She said she wanted to get pregnant by Drake’s producer, 40.

In an interview with Heavy, Slim said she wasn’t surprised that the interview was getting so much attention, and she’d be interested in doing a followup podcast. Her OnlyFans subscribers also increased, gaining nearly 10,000 more people in one night.

Slim Talked About Odell Beckham Jr.

Slim’s podcast appearance started garnering attention after she told a story about Cleveland Brown’s wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., where she made sure to use the term “allegedly” several times while talking about. It led to OBJ’s name to become a top-trending Twitter topic on September 8 with more than 72,000 mentions. Heavy reached out to Beckham for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Slim told Heavy she had heard from Chief Keef, but not from Beckham since the podcast started to go viral.

