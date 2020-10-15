Popular 90 Day Fiance Star Gets Engaged

Congratulations are in order for 90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva and her Bulgarian beau, Georgi Rusev. The couple announced their engagement on October 14, but Darcey secretly accepted Georgi’s proposal in June, People reported.

“It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all,” she told People. “I still feel newly engaged. I haven’t been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody. I want to be able to shout it to the world.”

Georgi and Darcey’s Relationship Flourished During Lockdown

As shown on Darcey & Stacey–the spinoff show she shares with her sister–viewers have watched the couple go through their share of problems. First, they had to figure out how they were going to navigate starting a new relationship during a pandemic. Even though they had only met in person briefly, Darcey decided to follow her heart–something she’s become known for–and take a chance on Georgi by moving into an apartment in Connecticut during quarantine.

While in isolation, Darcey discovered Georgi was still married. He claimed that he had been separated from his estranged wife for more than a year, but it was a secret that weighed heavily on Darcey. She told everyone in her family about Georgi’s marital status. While some people close to Darcey were skeptical–like her father–Darcey and Georgi were able to grow from the experience.

“Everybody’s going to have their issues from time to time, but if we can communicate and talk through that, that’s what I’ve always wanted in a relationship,” she told People, adding that it made them “stronger.”

Georgi agreed with his future bride. “We feel very secure with each other,” he said. “The most important [thing] is we understand each other and we have each other’s backs.”

While sister Stacey and her husband Florian eloped during quarantine, Darcey dreams of having a destination wedding on the beach. “I want family involved, his side of the family and loved ones from all over,” she said. “Maybe something intimate, beautiful and romantic here in the States first and then [abroad] as well at some point.”

Viewers Have Watched Darcey’s Multiple Heartbreaks Play Out on TV

Ever since the TLC cameras started filming her, Darcey has always been open about her personal life–whether it was traveling to Amsterdam to pursue a relationship with Jesse Meester or hopping across the pond to go Nottingham, England, to work on her connection with Tom Brooks.

In a 2019 interview with Newsweek, Darcey slammed Meester, calling him “toxic.” She said she just had to let go of the relationship and cut off contact with the aspiring model and motivational speaker.

“I had to be the strong woman that I am and just forget about it all. It is what it is. You can’t change somebody like that. I never got a sorry. I never got anything like that. Just a fake big hug on camera,” she said. “That was the closure I got.”

Things with Tom also had an explosive end, with him accusing her of gaining weight in their final meeting. He tried to give her a “note” to explain himself, but Darcey refused to read it and that was the last time viewers saw Darcey and Tom together on TLC.

