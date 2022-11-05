SEE IT: Aaron Carter’s Last Instagram Post Before He Died

Aaron Carter has died. TMZ was first to report the news, sources telling the outlet that the 34-year-old was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Lancaster, California.

Sources connected to law enforcement told the outlet that a 911 call came in reporting “that a male had drowned in the tub.” An investigation is currently underway, though sources say that foul play does not appear to be the cause. The Carter family, including Aaron’s older brother Nick Carter, have yet to release a statement.

Carter, who is survived by his son, Prince, was on “Dancing With the Stars” during season 9 alongside ballroom pro Karina Smirnoff. The two finished in 5th place. Donnie Osmond ended up winning the Mirrorball Trophy that year.

Carter was very active on social media, including the Instagram and TikTok platforms, and shared his last Instagram post just two days before his death.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carter’s Music Video With Mic Garcia Was Shared in a Joint Post on November 3, 2022

On November 3, 2022, Carter and Mic Garcia shared the music video for their collaboration “Lately.” The post received more than 1,200 likes and the comments section has since filled up with condolences from fans.

“REST IN PEACE you were so young,” one fan wrote.

“OH MY GOD AARON PLEASE BE OKAY!!!!!!!! – I hope the news isn’t true!!! COME ON YOU CANT GO PLEASE!!!!!!” someone else added.

“Aghhh rest in peace,” a third Instagram user echoed.

“I was shocked a few years ago when I saw him talking about his drug addiction. and now he has died like so many americans who were addicts. Another child star who hasn’t grown old. I loved his song “Crush on you” (1997). And i had a crush on him as a little girl. REST IN PEACE,” a fourth fan said.

Garcia also took to his Instagram feed to share a screenshot of a text exchange that he had with Carter.

“No way man no plz bro @aaroncarter noooooo,” he captioned his post.

Carter Also Shared a TikTok Battle Screenshot

Just before posting the video for the song “Lately,” Carter shared a screenshot from a TikTok battle he had with Spencer Pratt. The two went head-to-head on the platform with Carter taking the third round of their face off.

“@spencerpratt kicked my ass twice but then I got him on the third one! Cool dude! @tiktok thanks for the LØVË XO Thank you Julie! And spencer!!” Carter captioned the post.

On October 29, 2022, Carter shared a photo of himself with Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds” playing.

“This day is beautiful. Stay blessed, be kind and have a safe Halloween weekend! If your chillen by yourself for Halloween, just know you’re not alone,” Carter wrote in the caption. He then pinned the post to the top of his Instagram feed.

On October 25, 2022, Carter shared his frustrations with buying a home and the whole moving process.

“Finally out this b****. My garage is full of six bedrooms right now and all of my stuff around 2/3 of it. I can’t wait to move being a homeowner is a lot more difficult than y’all think lol,” he captioned a picture of himself standing in the garage.

