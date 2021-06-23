This Singer Received the Golden Buzzer on ‘AGT’

Each act that appears on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” hopes to score a Golden Buzzer, but only a handful of them actually do.

Every season, the celebrity judges, including host Terry Crews, each have the power to give an act of their choosing a Golden Buzzer, which catapults them to the live shows airing later in the season.

Already on Season 16, which premiered June 1, 2021, judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, including Crews, have each given away their Golden Buzzers to a nurse choir group, a singer-songwriter, and a taekwondo team respectively.

Going into the fourth episode of Season 16, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara each had one Golden Buzzer remaining.

Who used theirs?

WARNING: Spoilers for episode two of auditions for “America’s Got Talent” follow.

Jimmie Herrod Received the Golden Buzzer From Sofia Vergara





Golden Buzzer: Jimmie Herrod Surprises the Judges With "Tomorrow" – America's Got Talent 2021

Jimmie Herrod became the fourth act to score a Golden Buzzer on Season 16 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.”

Panelist Sofia Vergara used her Golden Buzzer during Tuesday’s episode, airing on June 22, 2021, choosing to award her once-a-season buzzer to Herrod after he performed the song “Tomorrow” from the musical “Annie.”

Before the 30-year-old from Oregon belted out the famous Broadway song, Cowell asked the music teacher why he decided to audition for the show. He answered: “When an opportunity presents itself, you run toward it.”

But Cowell didn’t think his song choice was the right opportunity, telling the singer that that is his least favorite song and he should’ve picked a different one before wishing him luck.

Following Herrod’s powerful rendition of the popular song, each judge gave a standing ovation, including Cowell, who took back his words, and said, “It’s not my worst song anymore.”

Who Else Has Received a Golden Buzzer This Season?

A total of four diverse acts have received a golden buzzer on Season 16 of “America’s Got Talent.”

During the season premiere, which aired on Tuesday, June 1, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir scored a golden buzzer with their inspirational rendition of “Stand by Me” by Ben E. King. Following their performance, Mandel hit the buzzer, which automatically guarantees an act a spot in the live shows, which airs later on in the season.

In the following episode, which aired on June 8, Cowell gave his golden buzzer to solo artist Nightbirde, who shared her story about battling cancer before performing an original song titled “It’s Okay.”





Golden Buzzer: Nightbirde's Original Song Makes Simon Cowell Emotional – America's Got Talent 2021

It was host Terry Crews who hit the golden buzzer for the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, a talented group with members from South Korea and America who delivered a choreographed fight scene filled with major acrobatics during the episode airing on June 15.

Each judge gets one golden buzzer to use on any act of their choosing per season.

“America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on NBC.

