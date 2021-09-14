‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale 2021: How to Vote for Your Favorite Acts

Viewers can vote using the mobile app or through NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” website.

The voting window for “Amerca’s Got Talent” opens at the start of the show and will close at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT the following morning, according to NBC.

To vote online or using the app, viewers must set up an NBC Universal profile, and then they will be able to vote once the live shows begin.

To vote online, viewers must visit the official website here and sign in with that NBC Universal profile. Then, users must choose the acts they would like to assign votes to and submit them by clicking “Submit Votes.” Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).

To use the app to vote, you simply have to download it from the app store during voting or before it begins. When opening the app, users will see a countdown to when voting will officially open, and once it is opened, they can vote up to ten times for their favorite contestant.

To sign up to vote on the app, after downloading, viewers must set up a profile or sign-in using an existing profile. To do this, users can use an email address, Facebook account, Google account or their Apple ID.

After signing in to an account, click on the acts of your choice to assign a number of votes to that act, and you submit those votes using the “Submit Votes” button. Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).

You may vote via the app 10 times per email address.