‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale 2021: How to Vote for Your Favorite Acts

"America's Got Talent" is nearly finished for 2021.
NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” airs the first part of its two-part 2021 finale tonight, September 14, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.
In order to see your favorite contestants secure the winning spot, you’ll need to take the time to vote for them. Luckily, there are multiple methods to vote.
Read on to learn more about how to vote for the finale of “America’s Got Talent” season 16.
Vote Using the Mobile App or Online
Viewers can vote using the mobile app or through NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” website.
The voting window for “Amerca’s Got Talent” opens at the start of the show and will close at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT the following morning, according to NBC.
To vote online or using the app, viewers must set up an NBC Universal profile, and then they will be able to vote once the live shows begin.
To vote online, viewers must visit the official website here and sign in with that NBC Universal profile. Then, users must choose the acts they would like to assign votes to and submit them by clicking “Submit Votes.” Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).
To use the app to vote, you simply have to download it from the app store during voting or before it begins. When opening the app, users will see a countdown to when voting will officially open, and once it is opened, they can vote up to ten times for their favorite contestant.
To sign up to vote on the app, after downloading, viewers must set up a profile or sign-in using an existing profile. To do this, users can use an email address, Facebook account, Google account or their Apple ID.
After signing in to an account, click on the acts of your choice to assign a number of votes to that act, and you submit those votes using the “Submit Votes” button. Votes may be assigned, saved and changed at any time prior to the end of the voting window (7 a.m. ET the following morning for online and in-app voting).
You may vote via the app 10 times per email address.
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ App Can Be Used for More Than Just Voting
The “America’s Got Talent” app isn’t just for voting, however. Instead of just voting, viewers can use the app to play along, vote and save while watching the show, according to the NBC website.
“We strongly recommend that you review your sign-in method on NBC.com, so please attempt to sign in as soon as you can,” the NBC website reads.
They also offer a tip for users of the app. “You can subscribe to push notifications on the AGT App to get a message as soon as the vote window opens during the ET/CT broadcast!,” the website reads. “In addition to offering the opportunity to vote, the app allows you to tweet at the judges and Terry, watch clips and more!”
