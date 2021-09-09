‘American Idol’ Alum Gabby Barrett Receives Four CMA Award Nominations

Gabby Barrett was the third-place finisher of ABC’s “American Idol” in 2018. The now bonafide country music star finished behind Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe, who won the season.

Now, Barrett is reacting to the news that she received four separate Country Music Award nominations.

According to People, Barrett is nominated for the Single of the Year for her song “The Good Ones,” the Song of the Year Award for the same song, Female Vocalist of the Year and New Artist of the Year.

Barrett Had a Heartwarming Reaction to the News

Barrett took to her Instagram to announce the nominations to her fans as well as thank all of the people that had a hand in getting her to where she is now.

“We just woke up two seconds ago… and my manager Todd just called me and told me I have four nominations at the CMA Awards!” she says in the Instagram video. “Most nominated female, are you kidding me!?”

Barrett had her husband, Cade Foehler and her daughter Baylah May with her in the video.

“That just, I was feeling a little bit tired this morning being on the road and that just woke me up and made me feel better, so thank y’all so much,” she said. “We wanted to come on here all morning hair and swollen faces from sleeping and say thank you so much. Thank you to the country music industry for voting and for being so kind to my songs, both ‘I Hope’ and ‘The Good Ones.’ I’m so excited. Thank you, Robert Deaton. Thank you everybody. I am just blown away, so thank you!”

She wrote, “CANT HANDLE IT!!!! Thank you is an understatement. 4 CMA nominations. Dream come true. God is gracious.”

Another ‘American Idol’ Alum is Nominated for New Artist of the Year

Not winning “American Idol” is not a reason for someone to give up on their dreams of a music career. Oftentimes, the most competitors with the most successful careers following the competition are the ones who did not win.

Jimmie Allen competed back on season 10 of “American Idol” when he was 25 years old, and he only made it into the Top 41 before he was told by the judges that he would be leaving the show. The star returned on season 19 as a guest performer where he dueted with top 20 contestants Alanis Sophia and Cecil Ray.

Allen is set to be part of the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars” as well.

Allen is also the executive music producer of a new Netflix unscripted football series, according to The Wrap. The series is called “Titletown High” and was produced by Blue Eyes Entertainment.

“I’ve always wanted to have an executive role behind the camera,” Allen told The Wrap when asked how he got involved. “When this opportunity came my way and I learned more about the show’s premise, my creative wheels were already turning with the possibilities. The conversation evolved from using one of my songs as the theme song to the larger role of executive music producer and everything really clicked into place.”

“Titletown High” premiered on Netflix on Friday, August 27, 2021. “American Idol” will return in early 2022 for season 20.

“American Idol” returns in 2022 for an all-new season with judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blake Shelton Compares Himself to Tom Brady in New ‘The Voice’ Promo