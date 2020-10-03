Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed Sentenced to Six Years in Prison For Manslaughter

Tonight, Dateline NBC correspondent Keith Morrison investigates actress Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed who wasn’t who she said she was when she scored a role in a horror film under the name Wyn Reed.

The episode, titled “A Killer Role,” includes interviews with Wyn Reed’s family members, directors of the horror film as well as cast and crew members who worked on the film and a witness of Reed’s uncle’s shooting death.

In early 2020, Reed pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in her uncle’s death, according to KTVL News. Read on to learn more about Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed, a.k.a. Wyn Reed’s trial and prison sentence.

Reed Shot and Killed Her Uncle Shane Moore

More tonight on an ALL-NEW #Dateline at 10/9c with @Dateline_Keith. pic.twitter.com/vuUp6Yo4fu — Dateline NBC (@DatelineNBC) October 2, 2020

On July 26, 2016, Moore-Reed shot and killed her uncle Shane Moore, according to KTVL News. The shooting followed a disagreement between her uncle and her mother regarding their property.

According to Popculture, Moore-Reed allegedly recorded herself shooting and killing Shane Patrick Moore. She claimed self-defense at the time, and she was arrested and charged with manslaughter. When she was out on bail, she starred in an independent horror film titled From The Dark, which was about a young woman whose going away party turns murderous.

It was not until production on the film was over that Moore-Reed was arrested once again, the second time on a murder charge rather than that of manslaughter. At the time of her arrest, Moore-Reed said the shooting was self-defense, according to The Washington Post. The outlet reported that she had a restraining order against her uncle.

Her Family Maintains The Shooting Was Self-Defense

Moore-Reed’s mother and grandmother, who were both witnesses to the shooting, also say that it was in self-defense, The Washington Post reported. Moore-Reed’s lawyers maintained that their client did not intend to kill her uncle.

Both the women said that the family was living in fear of Shane Moore prior to his death, though the District Attorney’s office said “their statements were not consistent and were not corroborated by the video depicting the incident,” The Mail Tribune reported.

Moore-Reed’s mother is a former California lawyer named Kelly Moore. She believes her daughter did nothing wrong, according to The Washington Post.

“My daughter didn’t do anything wrong,” Moore told the outlet. “I was there, and she did not do anything wrong.”

Moore-Reed Was Sentenced to 75 Months in Prison

After pleading guilty to manslaughter in the case of her uncle’s death, Moore-Reed was sentenced to 75 months in the custody of the Oregon Department of corrections by Judge Tim Barnack. The sentence also included three years of post-prison supervision, according to KTVL News.

Charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree murder were both dropped when Moore-Reed took the plea deal. After the sentencing, the Mail Tribune reported that Moore-Reed apologized to her family for all the pain that she caused them. The sentence she received is the mandatory minimum under Oregon’s Measure 11 law, according to the site.

On January 3, 2020, the Mail Tribune reported that Moore-Reed was being charged with supplying contraband and unlawfully possessing heroin after the drug was allegedly found on her bunk during a search.

According to the Oregon Department of Corrections, Moore-Reed is currently being held at the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility. The earliest she could be released, according to the department, is November 25, 2024.

