Does the U.S. Postal Service & Amazon Deliver on Memorial Day 2022?

If you’re expecting items to be delivered, you’ll have to wait until at least tomorrow. The United States Postal Service and Amazon do not make deliveries on Memorial Day. The majority of UPS and FedEx services are also shut down for the federal holiday.

The U.S. Postal Service Is Always Closed on Federal Holidays

The United States Postal Service is a federal entity and therefore observes all federal holidays. Mail delivery is paused and post offices are closed for the following holidays and events each year:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. birthday

Presidents’ Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth National Independence Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

A Morning Consult survey from 2020 found customers trust the U.S. Postal Service more than any other institution or brand in the country. Amazon and Google were ranked #2 and #3, respectively.

Amazon Observes Memorial Day as a Shipping Holiday

Amazon is offering a large number of deals for shoppers on Memorial Day. However, don’t expect to receive any items on your doorstep today.

According to Amazon Seller Central, Memorial Day is a designated shipping holiday for the company. Amazon informs sellers that it “automatically adjusts the customer promise for planned holidays.” Amazon does not assign shipping dates on:

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day is also listed on the company website as one of the seven paid holidays in which workers can count on a day off.

UPS & FedEx Only Deliver ‘Critical’ Items on Memorial Day

Most UPS and FedEx employees have the Memorial Day holiday off work. Both delivery companies shut down the majority of their operations for the federal holiday.

According to the UPS 2022 holiday schedule, Domestic Ground, Air & International services are closed, as well as store locations and UPS® Forwarding (Air and Ocean). UPS Express Critical is operating as normal.

FedEx Custom Critical services are operating as normal today, according to the company’s holiday schedule. Some FedEx locations are open but operating on reduced hours. Click here to find a FedEx near you. However, FedEx Express, Ground, Home Delivery, Freight, and Trade Networks are all closed for Memorial Day.