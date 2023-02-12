Who Is Singing America the Beautiful at Super Bowl 2023?

“America the Beautiful” is a staple of football games and the Super Bowl is no different. Singing the classic patriotic tune for Super Bowl LVII is R&B superstar Babyface.

Here’s what you need to know:

BabyFace is a 12-Time Grammy Winner

According to the NFL press release, Babyface “has produced and written 125 Top 10 hits, 44 No. 1 R&B hits and 16 No. 1 pop hits,” and he is a 12-time Grammy winner.

The press release also has information about the American Sign Language performers for Super Bowl LVII:

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf (NAD), renowned actor and Arizona native Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). For his acclaimed work in the movie “CODA,” Kotsur became only the second deaf person ever to win an Oscar, in the category of Best Supporting Actor. Colin Denny, a deaf Native American, will sign “America the Beautiful,” and is a proud member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona. Deaf performer Justina Miles will sign “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and also provide the ASL rendition of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In addition to Babyface singing “America the Beautiful,” country superstar Chris Stapleton is singing the National Anthem and Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph is singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” DJ Snake is spinning tunes for warmups and Rihanna is performing at halftime.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” ahead of Super Bowl LVII, Babyface said that he was “shocked” to be asked, but he excited to perform something “simple and heartfelt.”

“I can’t believe that I even got asked. It’s crazy,” said Babyface, adding, “[I’m arranging] just a couple of chords. I’m not going to try to do anything amazing, I’m just going to keep it simple and heartfelt.”

He added, “When I got the call, I was like shocked. I was like, ‘Sure, why not?’ The whole thing was I have to think about what kind of arrangement are you gonna do and do you want a big choir, do you want urban, do you want this and that? So I just thought the best way for me to do it is pick up my guitar and sing it the way I would’ve sung it when I was a kid.”

The Super Bowl 2023 Broadcast Schedule is As Follows

Sunday, February 12

“Skip & Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special,” 11 a.m. to noon on FOX.

“Road to the Super Bowl,” noon to 1 p.m. on FOX. This special features NFL Films’ “classic slow-motion footage and the best of more than 100 players and coaches wired for sound.”

“FOX Super Bowl LVII Pre-Game Show,” 1 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The cast of FOX NFL Sunday and FOX NFL Kickoff join forces “for one mega show featuring five-and-a-half hours of live pregame coverage leading up to kickoff.” Curt Menefee hosts alongside Terry Bradshaw with analysis from Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Rob Gronkowski. ALso appearing with reports and interviews are Charissa Thompson, Sean Payton, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Pink, and Cooper Manning with “The Manning Hour.” Just prior to kickoff, the pregame moves inside State Farm Stadium on the set in the northeast tunnel for final predictions.

Super Bowl LVII, 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

FOX Super Bowl Postgame, 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., approximately, on FOX.

The Super Bowl lead-out show this year is the season 2 premiere of “Next Level Chef” on FOX.

The Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl kicks off Sunday, February 12 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.