AJ McLean Teases Something ‘Record-Breaking’ for Backstreet Boys Coming in 2025

The Backstreet Boys are taking a bit of a hiatus in 2024, but are planning something epic in 2025, according to AJ McLean.

On the November 7, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, McLean teased something record-breaking that’s on the horizon.

“I can’t say what we’re doing in ’25 but it’s going to be record-breaking,” McLean told podcast host, Cheryl Burke. “No group of our caliber or actually, really no artist of our caliber, has ever done what we’re gonna do,” he continued.

“I wish it was my idea, but it was my wife’s idea seven years ago. And I’ve been planting seeds with the guys for literally seven years and finally broke through the mold. And we had a big giant team pow-wow with management and agents and everyone, and everyone’s on board,” he added.

McLean didn’t give any hints about what the group is planning.

Fans Are Trying to Figure Out What the Backstreet Boys Are Planning

After Burke released her podcast, some Backstreet Boys took to Reddit to react. Many have been trying to guess what McLean may have been hinting at.

“Has to be something big-ish, because why the heck would they need so long? A new album also fits the timeframe,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about the podcast. Of course, a new album isn’t “record-breaking” or something that’s never been done by a boy band before.

“Planning a new tour would take time if that’s it. You need to book venues well in advance, then there’s the whole production element, building the stage, choreography, rehearsal etc. And I guess it will be with a special, never before done twist,” someone else said.

“Maybe a movie of their concerts?” another person wondered.

“Honestly I have no guesses so I’m anxious to find out,” a fourth comment read.

The Backstreet Boys Are Doing a Fan Weekend in Mexico in 2024

The Backstreet Boys have been touring since the end of the pandemic. They reignited their DNA World Tour with stops all over the country, but McLean admitted that they are taking a break in the new year.

“We finished up the DNA Tour in May and we’re taking a year off, figuratively,” he said on the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

However, there is one thing that’s definitely happening in 2024. The guys will be spending a few days in Cancun, Mexico, where they will perform, mingle with fans, and enjoy some other beachside activities.

Backstreet’s Back at the Beach will be held from April 18, 2024, through April 21, 2024, at the Moon Palace Resort.

“The Boys have been busy curating their dream itinerary for the perfect concert vacation to celebrate their 30th Anniversary. The inaugural event will feature two nights of Backstreet Boys performances on the beach, including their DNA show as well as a special 30-for-30 performance which will see the group performing a set that is entirely chosen by fans,” reads the event’s description on the Backstreet Boys’ official website.

McLean, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, will also have some special guests joining them, including Jason Derulo. Fans can purchase show tickets or all-inclusive packages for the weekend.

