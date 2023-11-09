DWTS Runner-Up Kel Mitchell Releases Statement Amid ‘Genuinely Frightening Time’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Kel Mitchell, 45, has been hospitalized, according to TMZ.

The “Kenan & Kel” star arrived at a Los Angeles-area hospital on November 7, 2023. Sources told TMZ that he was “conscious and alert” upon arrival, but was admitted. It is unclear why he sought medical treatment, but he did release a statement on Instagram after the news broke.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” he wrote.

“The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family. Your kindness has been a lifeline, and I can’t thank you enough. Much love to each of you,” he added.

Fans Have Been Leaving Well-Wishes for Kel Mitchell on Instagram

Mitchell competed on season 28 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside pro Witney Carson. The two finished in second place, with Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

Since learning of Mitchell’s hospitalization, fans have taken to Mitchell’s recent Instagram post to share their well wishes and prayers for the actor.

“Hope that you get better soon Kel,” one person wrote.

“Praying For you Kel. God got you, Get well Soon,” someone else added.

“Hope ur ok Kel. Prayers up,” a third comment read.

“Kel we love u please get well,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Mitchell hasn’t missed a beat on Instagram, and posts have gone live since his hospitalization. It’s possible that he’s feeling well enough to post, but it’s also possible that the uploads were pre-scheduled to go live or that Mitchell has someone else running his account.

Mitchell’s feed and Instagram Stories have both been active on November 8, 2023. On his Stories, there was a tease for an episode of “Celebrity Squares” that Mitchell appeared on. There was also a preview for the new film, “Good Burger 2,” which is slated for released on November 22, 2023, on Paramount+. Lastly, there was a Reel from Michael Todd uploaded to his account’s IG Story.

One day prior to his hospitalization, Mitchell uploaded a video promoting a burger spot in Los Angeles called Burger District.

Kel Mitchell Has Opened Up About Past Struggles

Back in 2015, Mitchell chatted with People magazine about some of the issues he’d dealt with over the course of his career.

“As a young actor there are ups and downs. And when you get to that down part, there are times you feel like no on can relate to you. When Britney Spears shaved her head, I understood that,” he told the outlet, according to Fox News.

“After my divorce I just felt like life was not working out,” he added, referring to his split from Tyisha Hampton. Despite feeling “lost,” Mitchell found “peace” through spirituality.

“Before, it was just about me, but now it is more about Christ. That’s when things started to turn around in my life. I went through a rough time, but now I have peace,” he told the outlet.

Mitchell and Hampton are parents to two grown children, Lyric, 23, and Allure, 22. He’d eventually find love again in 2012 with Asia Lee. They also share two children.

