‘American Idol’ Alum Alex Miller’s Tour Bus Involved in Fatal Crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal accident in which the driver of a car that collided with the tour bus for “American Idol” season 19 alum and rising country star Alex Miller died. The collision happened in Mount Vernon, Kentucky, on the night of February 13, 2024

Miller, who has built a successful career as a classic country artist since competing on “Idol” in 2021, was not injured in the crash, nor were his bandmates, according to a statement posted to his Instagram account. The statement reads:

“While traveling back from a vacation, Country recording star Alex Miller and several members of his band were on a bus that was hit by a car. Sadly, the driver of the car is deceased. Alex sends his thoughts and prayers to the gentleman and his family. No one on the bus was injured. Kentucky State Police are investigating. — Team Alex

According to an initial statement from Kentucky State Police, the two-vehicle collision happened at 10:28 p.m. Miller and his band were heading home after a fishing trip to Florida that he shared on Instagram earlier in the week. The site of the accident was just 35 minutes from Miller’s hometown of Lancaster.

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say Car Crossed Center Lane & Collided With Tour Bus

According to a preliminary police investigation, a 2004 Toyota Rav4 driven by 53-year-old James M. Mcpheron of Mount Vernon was traveling westbound when he “lost control of his vehicle and veered into the path” of Miller’s 1997 Vanhool tour bus. Fox 56 News reported that his Toyota crossed the center lane and hit the oncoming tour bus.

The bus was being driven by Roger D. Miller, 43, of Lancaster, police said. That’s likely Alex Miller’s dad, who accompanied his son to his season 19 “Idol” audition, per the Garrard Central Record.

Though no one on the bus was hurt, Mcpheron was transported by ambulance to the Rockcastle Regional Hospital “where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by the Rockcastle County Coroner,” according to the police report.

Fans flooded Miller’s Instagram and Facebook posts to express their condolences to Mcpheron’s family and share their relief that Miller and his band weren’t significantly hurt.

One wrote, “Oh no!! I’m so sorry! Praying for everyone!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼”

Another commented, “I’m so sorry. Moments like can weigh heavy on those that remain. Be gentle with yourselves.”

Sadly, Miller’s crash is the second such tragedy for season 19 alums. In October 2022, runner-up Willie Spence was killed when his Jeep collided with a parked tractor-trailer in Tennessee.

Alex Miller Landed a Record Deal Right After ‘Idol’ Elimination & Has Toured Ever Since

Miller has been touring the U.S. to promote his 2023 album, “COUNTRY,” which was released in late 2023. He spent the last week promoting his upcoming single, “Oh, Odessa,” which was due out on February 14. The track was quietly uploaded to streaming services, but Miller refrained from promoting the song given the circumstances.

Just 17 when he auditioned for “Idol,” the classic country crooner had already performed over 1,000 shows by the time he stood in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, according to Country Now.

The judges loved his sound and charisma, but when Miller didn’t heed their advice and try a non-country tune during Hollywood Week, he didn’t make the Top 24 cut. Nevertheless, he’d already made a big impression viewers and on Bryan, who later FaceTimed with Miller to invite him to perform at the Grand Ole Opry, a dream come true for the teen.

After being eliminated from “Idol,” he quickly secured a management team and signed with Nashville-based Billy Jam Records, according to his web site. He released his debut album, “Miller Time,” soon after and has since opened for a bevy of well-known country artists including Drake Milligan, Tracy Byrd, and King Calaway, as well as season 20 “Idol” winner Noah Thompson and runner-up, HunterGirl.

One year before the accident, on February 11, 2023, Miller shared his excitement on social media that he finally had his own tour bus.