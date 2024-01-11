David Archuleta Aims to ‘Share My Story’ With New Memoir

Former “American Idol” star David Archuleta has landed a memoir deal that will detail his journey from his religious childhood to his decision to come out. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Crush” singer reveals that he hopes his story will “help others understand the struggles” of those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Archuleta finished as runner-up on Season 7 of “American Idol” in 2008. After his appearance on the singing competition show, Archuleta released his debut self-titled album in November 2008. “David Archuleta” sold over 900,000 copies across the globe. Archuleta has since released seven additional studio albums. His latest album, “Therapy Sessions,” was released in May 2020.

After experiencing the ups and downs of his career, Archuleta says that now is the time to tell his story. “Through encouragement from friends, I’ve decided it’s important to share my story,” the pop singer says. “I hope it will help others understand the struggles those in the LGBTQ+ community have coming out in religious communities, provide light to anyone navigating difficult family dynamics or faith transitions, and encourage everyone to give more room to love yourself.”

David Archuleta Shares His Sexuality Journey

Thank you @outmagazine 🙏🏼🏳️‍🌈 #Out100 https://t.co/noR0tOPkgl It’s been a beautiful journey learning to accept myself, and I hope just by living my life now I can encourage many of you out there to do the same. It's beautiful to see all the others out there doing their thing!… pic.twitter.com/aTMeVP3sVT — David Archuleta (@DavidArchie) October 17, 2023

In June 2021, Archuleta publicly discussed his sexuality for the first time in a now-deleted Instagram post. “I like to keep to myself but also thought this was important to share because I know so many other people from religious upbringings feel the same way,” he wrote. “I’ve been open to myself and my close family for some years now that I am not sure about my own sexuality.”

According to Archuleta, he hoped that sharing his personal struggles with defining his sexuality would resonate with others. “I came out in 2014 as gay to my family,” Archuleta wrote. “But then I had similar feelings for both genders so maybe a spectrum of bisexual. Then I also have learned I don’t have too much sexual desires and urges as most people which works I guess because I have a commitment to save myself until marriage. Which people call asexual when they don’t experience sexual urges.”

Despite openly writing about his sexuality, Archuleta admitted that he still struggled to come to terms with it. “Idk what to make of it and I don’t have all the answers,” he explained. For the “American Idol” star, he hoped that his post would encourage others to be more accepting of those in the LGBTQIA+ community. “I just invite you to please consider making room to be more understanding and compassionate to those who are LGBTQIA+, and those who are a part of that community and trying to find that balance with their faith which also is a huge part of their identity like myself.”

David Archuleta Faced Criticism for His Decision to Come Out

In November 2022, Archuleta made headlines when dozens of concert-goers walked out of his Christmas concert. The show took place in Delta, Utah, where some fans took exception to Archuleta discussing his sexuality on stage.

Following his performance, the pop singer was questioned by the concert promoter. In a text message exchange between the promoter and Archuleta’s manager, the promoter disagreed with Archuleta’s decision. “They did not pay for David to take 15 minutes and ruin that Christmas experience they just had,” the promoter’s message said. “I do not believe [the] concert was the setting for that to happen. We have some very upset patrons that I will [be] dealing with today.”

In response to the criticism, Archuleta took to social media to stand by his choice. “This tour hasn’t been the easiest for me to do,” he wrote. “A way for me to find peace with it is by being open about my journey. I am sharing something that I’ve felt I had to keep hidden nearly all my life.”