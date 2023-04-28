‘American Idol’ Judge Performs at the Tiffany & Co. Reopening Event

Katy Perry, who recently wore a fashionable outfit on “American Idol,” dressed to the nines while attending the grand opening of the Tiffany & Co. Landmark building in New York City on April 27. The property is located on 727 Fifth Avenue.

The “American Idol” judge was among a handful of celebrities who made an appearance at the event. Gal Gadot, who is a house ambassador, took part in cutting the ribbon. Michael B. Jordan, Florence Pugh, and Zoe Kravitz we’re also among the attendees. The flagship store had been closed since 2019 when it began its renovations.

The Tiffany Store Gets a New Look

The 57th Street and Fifth Avenue location that has been around since 1940 underwent a major facelift. The store’s websites describes The Landmark as “a celebration of the extraordinary, where incredible feats of craftsmanship come to life and the world’s most beautiful jewels are revealed.” According to Tiffany & Co. press release on April 20, President and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Ledru, said the jewelry store has now changed into a “cultural hub.”

“It sets a new bar for luxury retail on a global scale,” he said in the statement.

The renovations, which were spearheaded by Peter Marino and Shohei Shigematsu, were the first to occur on the property since it opened its doors. The main floor is filled with jewelry cases that are underneath an “innovative take on a skylight.” Other aspects of the building include an immersive New York scenery that encompasses the ground floor, a sprawling staircase that stretches from the third to eighth floor, and The Blue Box Cafe. The eatery hosts Michelin-starred local chef, Daniel Boulud.

After the event, Ledru spoke to reporters about the importance of the newly-designed building, according to Reuters.

“It’s not a flagship, it’s a landmark,” he said. “A landmark that has been her for over 83 years, it’s the renovation of the century.”

Katy Perry was Joined by Many A-List Celebrities

The “California Girls” singer shared on Instagram her Tiffany-blue inspired dress. In her caption, she wrote, “now look at me, I’m sparkling.” In her Instagram story, she also added a video of her on the red carpet in which she overlayed Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.”

Perry also performed a song at the event, as confirmed in an Instagram post by Florence Pugh. The actress shared her outfit before writing in her caption, “And Katy Perry sang… which always changes my life because oh my god she’s amazing.” Pugh added that it was a “spectacular evening.”

According to Vogue, the two songs Perry performed were “Firework” and “I Kissed a Girl.” Mark Ronson handled the DJ set after her performance. The Radio City Rockettes also made an appearance at the exclusive party.

Perry will return on April 30 and May 1 as “American Idol” returns with two more live episodes. The Top 12, which features someone who Perry said turned her into a “believer” in the last round, will be competing on the first night with music centered on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.