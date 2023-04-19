Katy Perry Rocks ‘Jane of the Jungle’ Look on ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry was ready for the occasion when American Idol took the show to the Hawaiian beaches. The “Roar” singer wore a fitting outfit as she and fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie hit Disney’s Aulani Resort along with the Top 26 singers after completing the Showstopper Round.

Perry first shared the outfit of the evening on her social media pages. The cheetah-print dress had the perfect beach vibes to it and was amplified further in the photos with the greenery backdrop. This was the second outfit of the evening as she first took to the judge’s table with a yellow two-piece that showed off her midsection. As for the other judges, there were no ‘wow’ factor attire choices. Both Bryan and Richie stuck to the more traditional beach-casual outfits.

“It’s night two #Idol [at] Aulani tonight and Jane of the Jungle is ready to JUDGE (though America has the wheel tbh),” Perry wrote on Twitter.

It’s night two of #idol @ Aulani tonight and Jane of the Jungle is ready to JUDGE 🐆🖤 (though America has the wheel tbh) pic.twitter.com/wKb5GrDaBK — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 17, 2023

Bonus Points for Katy Perry With Her Daughter

While Perry was able to nail all of the fits she donned, she also picked up some points with her two-year-old daughter, Daisy. While not shown, Entertainment Tonight revealed that the judge brought her daughter to Aulani for a memorable trip. She even joked that she “accidentally” named her daughter after the Disney character, Daisy Duck.

Aside from being a mother, fashion choices are no stranger to Perry, especially when it comes to her time on American Idol. Since taking the role back in 2018 after the show’s two-year hiatus, the California native has always put much thought into her attire. This season alone has seen Perry, who recently shared her sobriety, rocking a silver jumpsuit, a camo-inspired two-piece and even going as far as to sport a fairy godmother-inspired outfit during auditions.

Perry Delivers High Praise to One Contestant at Aulani

This week’s episodes saw the Top 26 get their time under the Hawaiian sun with a band backing them and a live crowd to perform to. The episodes also saw a pair of mentors stop by to help out the aspiring singers. Allen Stone and Noah Cyrus each took an episode to offer up their guidance to the 13 performers they took under their belt.

The group, which normally consists of 24 but saw an extra two spots added due to the talent in this year’s class, will dip to the Top 20 during next week’s episodes. American Idol has been visiting the Aulani Resort since Season 17 in 2019.

Following Megan Danielle’s performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain,” Perry in particular was a huge fan of what the recently-turned 21-year-old was able to do on stage. “Happy birthday, I’m 21 too girl,” she joked with Danielle. “Let’s go party!” Danielle was one of the singers to earn the highest praise during the Aulani episodes from Perry, who called her a “powerhouse” and noted that her voice “stood out from a lot of the contestants” in the episode.

The ABC show will return to Los Angeles for the remainder of Season 21. The Top 20 will condense to the Top 12, with two of those spots being the judge’s saves.