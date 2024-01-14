‘American Idol’ Star’s Gambling Addiction Nearly Cost Him Everything

Twenty years after becoming a viral “American Idol” star, one former contestant’s life went “downhill fast” thanks to his gambling addiction.

When William Hung decided to audition for Season 3 of “American Idol,” he wasn’t expecting to become a star. “It was all very surprising,” Hung told People in a January 14 interview. For Hung, just being there in front of Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul, and Randy Jackson was enough. So he never prepared for a life as a world-famous viral sensation. “I didn’t expect that. I had no expectations going in other than thinking that it was going to be fun.”

After immigrating with his family from Hong Kong to the US in 1993, Hung was just 20 years old at the time of his 2003 audition. He was enrolled at UC Berkeley in the school’s engineering program, where he became a campus legend after his “American Idol” appearance.

In the two decades since becoming an overnight star, Hung says that he’s faced many challenges. “In this situation, very few people can stay on top for long,” he said. For Hung, his fall from internet and pop music stardom came with plenty of valuable lessons.

William Hung had His ‘Moment at the Top’

Although he had no formal training in music, Hung arrived at the open “American Idol” auditions with a confident energy. “I want to make music my living,” he revealed before facing the judge’s panel. “I’m here to sing for America.”

For his song selection, Hung performed his rendition of Ricky Martin’s hit single, “She Bangs.” But as soon as the 20-year-old student began to sing, the judges could hardly contain their laughter. They could be seen covering up their faces, attempting to save Hung from embarrassment.

After he was finished, the judges were brutally honest in their assessment. “I mean, everything about it was grotesque,” Cowell said.

Despite Cowell’s harsh comments, Hung remained upbeat. He took his rejection in stride. “Most people would be angry or upset, or throw their water bottle at him,” Hung says of his demeanor at the audition. “I didn’t see the need to do that, and people seemed to like it.”

Hung’s performance and unwavering positivity won over “American Idol” fans. His audition soon became a viral sensation, launching him into internet stardom. In an attempt to capitalize on his popularity, Hung released a studio album in 2004. “I had my moment at the top,” he says. “My first album, ‘Inspiration,’ was the Number 1 independent album on the Billboard charts.”

From ‘American Idol’ Star to ‘Greedy’ Gambler

Despite the initial surge in success, Hung’s luck eventually ran out in the music industry. His next two albums were released with little fanfare. He appeared in a few TV shows and even became a motivational speaker. But his opportunities soon began to dry up.

With his moment of fame behind him, Hung decided to move on with his life. “So after a little while, I thought, I don’t want to waste my life, so I went back to school, finished my degree, and looked for a stable job,” he told People. “That was OK with me. I’d already gotten more out of “American Idol” than I ever could have expected.”

After getting his degree in mathematics, Hung worked as a statistical analyst for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. His newfound career went well, but Hung eventually eyed a career as a professional gambler. “I was earning way more doing that than I was at my regular job,” he says of his gambling. It was going well for a while.”

Similar to his music career, the “American Idol” star says that his new gambling career also eventually soured. “Unfortunately I developed a gambling addiction,” he reveals. “I knew I was good at poker, but then I got greedy.” After discovering his gambling addiction, Hung’s second wife asked for a divorce.

In an open letter posted to his LinkedIn page, Hung openly discussed his gambling addiction. “Dear Gambling Problem,” he began, “This isn’t easy for me, but it’s time for me to be honest: It’s over.”

In May 2023, Hung and his fiance, Hannah, married in California. “There’s nothing wrong with having a steady job after fame,” Hung says. “I think it’s the right thing to do, to provide for my family now.”