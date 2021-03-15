Watch: Katy Perry Superfans Audition for ‘American Idol’

Season 4 of American Idol has brought out many different types of singers and hopeful contestants. Two of the contestants that performed during the final episode of auditions identified as Katy Perry superfans.

Ava August and Liv Grace both shared stories about growing up listening to Katy Perry before they sang for the judges.

The singers had a few things in common other than that; they were both young and auditioned while playing an instrument while singing. August played the piano, and Grace played her guitar during her audition.

Ava August Wore a Banana Costume to a Katy Perry Concert

August shared a story about growing up with American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Katy Perry, and she was a little embarrassed while doing so.

“Can I tell you a fun fact?” she asked Perry. “I went to your concert when I was 9 years old, and I dressed up in a banana costume.”

She said Perry’s movie inspired her to write her first song, and she performed a song on the piano for the judges, who all loved her voice and the way she presented herself.

“I really love what you did,” Richie told August. “You’ve got an old soul sound. It comes out very fresh.”

She received three “yes” votes from the judges, meaning that she moved on to Hollywood week where she would participate in at least the first challenge, the genre challenge.

The judges told August to bring the banana costume to Hollywood Week so that Katy Perry could sign it.

“Yeah, I’ll do it,” she replied.

Liv Grace Auditioned With ‘I Kissed a Girl’

Grace said that she has loved Perry since her very first song came out, and she has been to more than one Perry concert.

“Katy Perry is my icon,” she shared. “She’s perfect.”

During her audition, she told the judges that she is a big Katy Perry fan, and she sang a Katy Perry song for her audition as well, going with an interesting version of “I Kissed a Girl.” It’s always a daring move to perform a judge’s song at an audition because a lot of the time, they tend to be more critical of the performance in that case.

The judges were hesitant at first, but they were much more interested in Grace’s voice and demeanor toward the end of the song.

“I see something very special in you,” Perry told the singer, which made her start crying. “I see a little of myself in you. Maybe in ten years, I’ll be watching you.”

Bryan added some advice, saying, “Get ready, you’re in the big show! You’re in the big game, I’m a yes.”

Overall, Grace received three “yes” votes from the judges, meaning that she moved on to Hollywood week where she would participate in at least the first challenge, the genre challenge.

Grace’s mom hopped into the room following the audition as well. She looked young and embarrassed her daughter.

