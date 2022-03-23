‘American Idol’ Finalist Casey Bishop: Where Is She Now?

Casey Bishop was a finalist on ABC’s “American Idol” season 19 who was known for her rocker sound and long hair. Now, Bishop is gearing up to release new music.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter finished fourth in her season of “American Idol,” behind Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence, and Grace Kinstler.

Bishop is currently working on her music video for “Bad Dream,” a new song, according to an Instagram post.

Bishop Has a Record Deal

In late 2021, Bishop announced that she signed a record deal with 19 Recordings, the News-Press reported in November 2021. Bishop told the outlet she’d signed about four months previously.

“It was really great,” she shared at the time. “Because I was like, ‘OK, now I actually, for sure, 100 percent get to make music and get on a roll.”

The music is set to be published by BMG, which partners with 19 Recordings and “American Idol.”

Bishop Has Been Teasing New Music & Uploading Covers

Bishop has been teasing new songs and keeping her fans engaged by uploading covers to older songs.

Recently, Bishop sang “Wicked Game” by Chris Isaak and made fans fall in love with her cover with a clip of her singing it while playing the guitar on Instagram.

“The world’s on fire, and no one can save me but you,” she sings in the nearly 2-minute clip. “It’s strange what desire can make foolish people do. Oh, I never dreamed that I’d meet somebody like you. Oh, I never dreamed that I’d lose somebody like you.”

Her own upcoming music seems much less chilled out than the acoustic cover, as she sticks to her rock-n-roll vibe that people loved on “American Idol.”

Bishop released a demo of her song “Bad Dream” on Instagram as well with a clip of her lipsyncing to the lyrics.

“Is this a bad dream? Don’t know what is happening,” she sings in the clip. “Every time I think of you it’s so paralyzing. And I’m trying to wake up.”

She’d previously shared the very beginning of the song as well as shown fans that it’ll be just over 3-minutes long.

Bishop Will Release a Single & Likely an Album

It’s likely that Bishop will be releasing an album at some point in 2022.

Bishop shared the news in an Instagram post saying farewell to 2021.

“This has 100000000% been the best year of my life so far,” Bishop wrote on Instagram on December 29, 2021. “I am so grateful to have developed such a strong support system in such a short amount of time. I have met so many beautiful people who have made such a strong impact on my life.”

According to the post, Bishop will be releasing new music.

“This year was FULL of love, learning & beginnings,” she wrote. “Next year is going to be just as great and I’m SOOO excited for you guys to hear the new music. Working on this upcoming project has been so insanely fun.”

She concluded, “I discover something new about myself during every song and everyone involved in the music is just so unbelievably talented. It’s still crazy to me how being at such a low point in my life last year brought me to my happiest and highest self this year. The growth has been fast but beautiful and is ongoing. Thank you guys so much for everything you do, i love you all.”

Willow Smith commented on the post, “we kilt this” alongside heart-eyes emojis.

“American Idol” airs on Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘American Idol’ Viewers Confused About Golden Ticket Decisions, Criticize Judges