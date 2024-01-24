CMT Names ‘American Idol’ Finalist One of Country Music’s Next Big Stars

Since being named runner-up to “American Idol” winner Noah Thompson in 2022, singer-songwriter HunterGirl, 25, has been working hard to build her country music career. On January 23, 2024, she received proof it’s working, as CMT named her to its coveted “Next Women of Country” Class of 2024.

Fourteen up-and-coming female artists were named to this year’s list, which HunterGirl — born Hunter Wolkonowski — said has been a “bucket list” wish for her since high school, when she began dreaming of making it big in country music. It’s one of multiple recent coups for the Tennessee native, who seems to be on the fast track to country stardom.

Here’s what you need to know:

HunterGirl Will Receive Mentorship & Exposure as Part of ‘Next Women of Country’ Honor

On January 23, HunterGirl joined the other 13 “CMT Next Women of Country” honorees for a kick-off event at Nashville’s City Winery in front of industry insiders and media members. The other artists in this year’s class are Anne Wilson, Denitia, Ella Langley, Emily Ann Roberts, Karley Scott Collins, Kylie Frey, Lauren Watkins, Madeline Merlo, Mae Estes, Tanner Adell, The Castellows, Tigirlily Gold and Twinnie.

They were joined by Kimberly Perry, formerly of The Band Perry, and Colbie Caillat, who will serve as mentors to the 14 women throughout the year, according to Billboard.

“Being part of CMT’s Next Women of Country has been on my bucket list since I was in high school,” HunterGirl shared on Instagram. “I am SO honored to be part of this amazing 2024 class of women!”

The event marked the 11th year of CMT’s “Next Women of Country” initiative, which was started to promote female country artists and fight “systemic gender disparity within the country music industry.” Research shows that female artists receive a small fraction of country radio airplay, making it an uphill battle for them to achieve success, according to The 19th. In 2022, for instance, only 11 percent of the songs played on country radio stations were by women.

Leslie Fram, SVP of music and talent at CMT, told the outlet, “Female artists are not receiving adequate airplay, so their songs do not end up charting, and then they end up not being eligible for awards because you have to be on a chart to be eligible for nomination.”

Being named to CMT’s “Next Women of Country” list comes with additional exposure and opportunities in the industry throughout the year. Past “Idol” alums who have made previous lists include country stars Gabby Barrett and Lauren Alaina, as well as season 17 runner-up Laci Kaye Booth, who just signed a new record deal, according to Music Row.

HunterGirl is on a Roll, With Multiple ‘Dream Come True’ Moments in Recent Months

HunterGirl’s inclusion on CMT’s “Next Women of Country” list is just the latest feather in her cap. As her star rises in country music, she’s had a number of big wins over the last several months.

For starters, the singer-songwriter, who’s signed to BBR — the same record label that represents “Idol” winners like Iam Tongi, Noah Thompson and Chayce Beckham — has found surprise success with her first single, “Ain’t About You.”

On October 23, she learned it was the most-added song at country radio stations across the U.S. — a feat usually achieved by the biggest names in country music.

“I have been crying all day,” she shared in an Instagram post hours after receiving the news. “Thank you so much to everyone at country radio who added this song, my incredible team, all of y’all here on social media that have believed in me, my family, and most of all God. This is a song I never thought anyone would hear, and now it is my first single.”

The next month, she had two holiday songs featured in Hallmark Christmas movies, which she said was particularly exciting for her grandma, who’s a huge fan of Hallmark Channel.

After one of the movies aired, she said in a statement from BBR, “I’ve been watching Hallmark Christmas movies with my family since I was a little girl, so hearing my song, ‘Hurry Up Christmas,’ in ‘Christmas Island’ over the weekend was a moment I will never forget.”

Meanwhile, over the holidays, HunterGirl had another “dream come true” when she learned she’ll make her Grand Ole Opry debut in March. On December 30, she posted a video of herself revealing the thrilling news to both sides of her family.