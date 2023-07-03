Colin Stough Explains Why He May Move

Since appearing on season 21 of “American Idol” it’s been a whirlwind for Colin Stough. The country music contestant made it to the finale where he finished in third behind runner-up Megan Danielle and the season’s winner, Iam Tongi. Now, Stough is looking to take that next tep in his music career, which may require him to move.

Stough has been quite busy since finale night. He’s made stops on talk shows across the country, including “Live With Kelly and Mark” after he won an encore performance to sing on the morning show. He also appeared at the “19 Takeover” concert which was put together by the show’s record label 19 Entertainment. This was in addition to joining the events at CMA Fest where he had a chance to team up with former “Idol” winner, Noah Thompson.

Things aren’t slowing down for Stough, which has him considering making a move from his roots in Gattman, Mississippi.

Colin Stough May Make the Move to Nashville

In an interview with “Music Mayhem,” Stough revealed his plans on taking his talents to Nashville. This falls in line with the trajectory of his young career as he showcased his writing ability in the world of country music while on “Idol.”

Stough told the outlet that he’s “pretty much based in Nashville” since the show ended, “I haven’t bought a house or nothing like that.” He’s been staying in rental properties while he says he’s “looking at houses.”

The reason for his move to the aptly named Music City would be to accelerate his career, specifically the work he does with his writing.

“I wrote a lot before the show and when I was on the show and then now after the show,” Stough told Music Mayhem. “What I do every day is cut music, write music, and take meetings and stuff like that. It’s a new kind of full-time job.”

Fans of his will love to hear that as engraining himself right into the heart of country music’s iconic city would give him all of the means to keep producing new music. Since the finale, Stough has released “I Still Talk To Jesus” which was performed in his final episode, as well as “Bad Day.” He told Music Mayhem that he won’t “give all the secrets away” but he hopes all of this can lead to an EP or “a small album” in the near future.

Colin Stough Already Has a Mentor in Luke Bryan

Whether he’s in Nashville or not, Stough has a leg-up on the competition due to his bond with “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan. Throughout the season, Bryan was his biggest supporter. Bryan has a track record of helping out “Idol” contestants who enter the country music scene, most recently doing so with Chayce Beckham who is on tour with him in 2023.

On season 21 following Stough’s audition, Bryan referred to Stough as someone the show dreams of having. The two performed a duet of Conway Twitty’s “Slow Hand” during the finale.

He even made Katy Perry a “believer” during the season after she began to realize his star potential.