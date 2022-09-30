‘Idol’ Fan-Favorite Returns to Stage for Controversial Show

Former “American Idol” heartthrob Ace Young has had a successful stage career on and off Broadway since placing seventh on season 5. But in what may be his most challenging role yet, Young has returned to New York for a show so controversial its opening night has been canceled seven times in other countries.

Young Lands Leading Role in ‘Vatican Falls’

Beginning October 27, 2022, Young will star in “Vatican Falls,” a controversial play about the decades-long Catholic sex abuse scandal, based on factual accounts from survivors of abuse by priests and other church leaders. Written by award-winning playwright Frank J. Avella, the play is described by Broadway World as a “suspense-thriller” in which a survivor plots revenge against “the power players that allowed rape and torture of countless children and young adults.”

“Vatican City” will finally premiere in a nearly month-long off-Broadway run at The Tank in New York City. The show has had seven attempted world premieres in four cities since 2011, most notably in Rome, Italy, when producers had to pull the plug due to death threats. Tickets are now on sale for the limited engagement.

On September 29, Young shared a photograph in his Instagram Stories of himself in rehearsals with Carlotta Brenton, writing, “Not only an amazing actor, #carlottabrenton is also a incredible visionary as Co-Director along side our fearless leader @fjaklute.”

Young has had success performing in theater for more than a decade, from Broadway roles in “Hair” and “Grease” to the national tour of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.” He and his wife, fellow “American Idol” alum Diana DeGarmo, love finding shows they can perform in together, as they did in their most recent stage project, starring in the world premiere of “Skates” Chicago.

Young Has Been Recovering from Stage Injury

On July 4, Young posted an Instagram photo of himself in an airport wheelchair while wearing an orthopedic boot, revealing to fans that he’d suffered a major injury just before the show’s end.

He wrote, “Life update. I completely broke the 5th metatarsal bone in my right foot during the second to last Skates show on its closing day. I am now resting safely at home in Nashville. Dear Chicago, Love you lots. Be back soon.”

On September 12, Young and DeGarmo were photographed at the 2022 American Theatre Wing Gala in New York City. Though the boot was gone, Young carried a cane with him, signaling his foot is still healing.

Young and DeGarmo, who was the season 3 runner-up, started dating in 2010, when they were both cast in the Broadway revival of “Hair.” Young coordinated a surprise proposal with “Idol” host Ryan Seacrest, and got down on one knee while the couple attending the season 11 finale.

“I want to make this last forever,” Young told his bride-to-be, “and I will do everything in my power to have the most imaginable amazing life together.”

The two were married on June 1, 2013, in Los Angeles, and love working together whenever possible. In 2022, on top of starring in “Skates,” they also teamed up for a Patsy Cline tribute show in New England and have been shooting a film called “Colorado Christmas,” which producers say will be ready for release in October 2023, according to iMDb.