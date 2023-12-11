Fantasia Barrino Reacts To Her Golden Globe Nomination

Former “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is “grateful” following her Golden Globe nomination for her role in “The Color Purple.” The “Lose To Win” singer skyrocketed to fame after being crowned the winner during the third season of “American Idol” when she was just 19 years old.

A few months after her “American Idol” win, Barrino released her debut album, “Free Yourself.” The album received three Grammy nominations in 2006 including Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, and Best R&B Album.

In 2007, Barrino was chosen to play Celie in the Broadway musical, “The Color Purple.” The musical was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning 1982 novel of the same name by Alice Walker. Sixteen years later, Barrino joined the cast of the film adaptation of “The Color Purple,” reprising her role as Celie.

On December 11, the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were revealed. Barrino was one of five actors nominated for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. She is joined by Jennifer Lawrence for “No Hard Feelings,” Natalie Portman for “May December,” Margot Robbie for “Barbie,” and Emma Stone for “Poor Things.”

Barrino took to social media to express her gratitude upon receiving the nomination. “Dear God, Dear Stars, Dear Trees, Dear Sky, Dear Peoples, Dear Everything, Dear God!” Barrino wrote in her December 11 Instagram post. “Thank you @goldenglobes for the nomination, I am humbly grateful! 💜 @thecolorpurple in Theaters Christmas Day!”

Fans Celebrate Barrino’s ‘Worthy’ Golden Globe Nomination

Among those to congratulate Fantasia Barrino on her Golden Globe nomination was none other than Oprah herself. The television icon could barely contain her excitement in her comment. “CONGRATULAAAATIONS—Shoutin’ over here! So happy for YOU! Shout! Shout! 💃🏾💃🏾 Doing the hoola. Gonna try for some cartwheels 🤸🏾‍♂️ 🤸🏾‍♂️ on my front lawn. And still you RISE!” She wrote.

One grateful fan replied to Oprah’s comment, noting the impact that she had on Barrino’s career. “@oprah I want you to say thank you for your conversation with @tasiasword during the time of need, and speaking with so much love!!! She patiently waited, she bounced back and we are grateful for you during your talk show back then, some of your shows helped me and many others, so thank you!!! Wooohooo!!!!” They wrote.

One fan addressed Barrino’s performance in the film. “Ma’am, when I say the favor of God is on you….I MEAN!!!!! Congratulations on all things beautiful and amazing! You were phenomenal in the Color Purple….just phenomenal!!!!!!” The fan wrote.

“Come take your place amongst the greats because you are WORTHY!” wrote another Instagram user.

Fantasia Barrino’s Connection To Celie

Barrino told Oprah in 2007 that her connection to Celie began well before she ever played the character on the stage. She recalled the moment that she won “American Idol” and felt a weight lifted off of her shoulders. “Little ol’ ‘Tasia, the girl everyone gave up on. The one who dropped out of school. The one who had the baby at 17,” Barrino said.

Reflecting on her challenging past, Barrino says that her victory was very symbolic to her. “When I was announced as the winner, I fell into Diana’s [DeGarmo] arms and hugged her so hard that my bracelet, my necklace, and my heel broke. It was as if the chains of bondage had finally been removed from my life,” she said.

While discussing the song “I’m Here” from the “The Color Purple” play, Oprah asked Barrino about the lyrics “I’m beautiful and I’m here.” Barrino responded with a very personal answer. “I feel like Celie. Every night when I sing those words, I always break down; I’m talking to myself,” she said. “I finally feel pretty. I want my own daughter to live by those words. One night, after Zion had seen the show, she said, “Were you singing to me?” I said, “Yes—because you are beautiful.”

“The Color Purple” will be released in theaters on December 25, 2023.