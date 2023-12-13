‘American Idol’ Teen Finalist Haven Madison Lands Major Record Deal

Teen singer-songwriter Haven Madison’s journey on season 21 of “American Idol” has led her to a dream-come-true record deal with BMG and 19 Recordings — the label that also awarded season 21 winner Iam Tongi with a record deal, as well as other “Idol” alums.

Just 16 when she earned her golden ticket to Hollywood in 2022, Madison was eliminated from the competition in May 2023 after the Top 8 round. But her songwriting talents and onstage charisma had celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie predicting a big music career ahead for her.

Madison, who hails from Clarksville, Tennessee, has hinted at big developments on social media, but her new record company made the official announcement in a December 12 press release, comparing her talent to that of Faith Hill and Taylor Swift.

Here’s what you need to know:

Haven Madison Told Heavy She’s Trying to Write Songs From a Place of Vulnerability

During her initial audition for “American Idol,” Madison blew away judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie by playing one of her original songs, “15.” She later impressed them again with a heartfelt tune about her brother’s depression.

“I think where I connect most with people is that vulnerability so I think as an artist I like to go in those deep spaces,” she told Heavy in May. “I’ve never claimed to be the greatest singer but I do think I can invoke emotion in my voice so that’s something I prioritize.”

Madison will pursue a pop music career with BMG and 19 Recordings, but in the press release about her signing, BMG Nashville President Jon Loba said he noticed some of the same qualities in her that he once saw in superstars like Faith Hill and Taylor Swift.

“I had the privilege of working at companies where Faith Hill and Taylor Swift began their careers,” Loba said in the statement. “While Haven Madison is not a Country artist, she has the same spirit and clarity Faith and Taylor had about what their vision was for their careers, along with a razor-sharpness about who they were and what they wanted to say to the world. We can’t wait for everyone to hear Haven’s music and see her evolution over the last year.”

Haven Madison Joins Other ‘Idol’ Alums on New Record Label

Madison hinted at her new record deal when she posted photos with music execs from the label on November 7 and wrote, “SIGNED, sealed, delivered 💋”

She joins a roster of other “Idol” alums who have deals with 19 Recordings, including Tongi. Other talent who landed deals there after successful stints on the show include season 20 winner Noah Thompson, and his runner-up, HunterGirl. Season 19 winner Chayce Beckham, season 18 top 10 finalist Grace Leer and season 21’s southern rocker Colin Stough, who placed third in May, are also enjoying success on the label.

Madison told Heavy that “American Idol” taught her a lot about who she is as an artist.

“I’ve always felt at home on stage but just being able to take control and being confident in my own choices,” she said. “I think I’ve grown a lot in just learning who Haven is on and off the stage.”

On November 14, Madison posted a behind-the-scenes video from a year before, when she first auditioned for the “American Idol” judges, was sent through to Hollywood, and celebrated with her family in their hotel room.

Madison wrote, “I would’ve never guessed in this moment…I was a few minutes from getting a golden ticket & all of my dreams coming true✨”

In recent days, Madison’s posted from photo shoots and music video sets where she’s filming for an upcoming release.

In one, she shared a snippet of a new song and wrote over it, “I wrote this song about the people who didn’t like me when I was pursuing my dreams so I’m sure they don’t like me now that I’m achieving them 💗”