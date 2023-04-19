Footage Revealed From Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard’s New Show Together

American Idol alums Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard take the stage in celebration of their 20-year anniversary since competing on Idol in 2003.

When the two hit the stage, something is different this time around. Instead of competing, they’re touring together. The “Twenty Tour” spans the US and Canada taking fans on a journey while being serenaded by the two power vocalists. At moments during the show, Aiken and Studdard share the stage giving the ultimate nostalgia for Idol fans.

An Instagram video surfaced of Studdard singing the 1988 hit “Can You Stand the Rain” by New Edition to a sold-out crowd as flashlights from cell phones light the dark room.

Ruben Studdard & Clay Aiken’s History Together

Their season finale is one for the Idol history books as the most-watched finale, with over 38 million people tuning in. Taylor Hicks and Katherine McPhee come in second with 36.4 million.

“The business is extremely superficial at times,” said Studdard in an interview with Tamron Hall. “A person like myself or Clay would be overlooked if we were at a traditional talent scouting agency. And so, for us, the competition of it all is what evened the playing field for all of us.”

“The produces of our season did a great job on making us feel like family,” said Studdard on the Tamron Hall Show, “So that the reactions we had when somebody would leave the show would be authentic.”

While producers were busy on the scene creating a family atmosphere, Aiken dished on secret Idol fans might not be aware of. During the second season of Idol, the contestants shared more than the stage.

“We also lived together in our season,” Aiken chimed in, “Which hasn’t happened since.”

Aiken and Studdard’s friendship blossomed in front of the world, and to this day, they continue to be a part of each other’s lives. American Idol may have brought together two amazing voices an entire generation can’t forget; however, the true beauty is between the two, who managed to find brotherhood in the midst of competition.

“We don’t get to choose our family. Most family is predetermined by blood; some are predestined by God to come into our lives,” said Aiken in his December 3, 2o22 Instagram post. “I’ve got one brother who was born into my family and one brother who the good Lord introduced me to in 2003.”

About the ‘Twenty Tour’

Paying homage to their friendship and the platform that skyrocketed them to stardom, Aiken and Studdard created a unique experience for fans. According to Studdard’s December 12 Instagram post, the spring tour dates are just the tour’s first leg – there’s no word on when and if there will be a second leg.

For the ultimate experience, purchasing tickets for the “Soundcheck Experience” gives VIP access to the sound stage, a meet-and-greet with a photo opp, an exclusive merch bundle, and a private song only heard at sound check. The “Twenty Tour” will end on May 16th, just a week before their appearance on Idol’s season finale on May 21st.