‘American Idol’ Finalist Fritz Hager Update: Where is He Now?

“American Idol” alum Fritz Hager has had his work cut out for him since finishing up on the competition show in early 2022.

Now, Hager is set to release his first single post-show, and he’s been sharing snippets of it on Instagram and TikTok. The single is titled “Caroline.”

“Must have been a long night drinking / woke up to a different ceiling / my clothes are on the floor / from the couch to your front door,” Hager sings in the intro to the song.

Hager Encourages Fans to Pre-Save the Song

Hager posted a comedic video about his “reaction to hearing my music on the radio for the first time!!”

In the video, Hager appears to listen to the radio as he hears a host say that he walked into the studio with three dollars and demanded his song be played.

“Welcome back, Tyler Texas, this next artist is a local,” the voice says. “Fritz Hager. He came by earlier to drop off his demo, he gave us a box of expired hot pot, he came in with $3 and change, a CD labeled ‘Sad Girls,’ and told me if I played his demo he’d forget my license plate number. Anyway, here’s Fritz on Mix 93.1.”

Fans took to the comments to congratulate Fritz on his song and his sense of humor.

The song first started to get big when Fritz shared a video of himself lying on a couch and singing it. That video has over 500,000 views.

The artist is encouraging his fans to pre-save the song on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, Amazon Music, and Soundcloud ahead of its release, though no release date has been given.

At the tail end of August 2022, Hager teased a record deal when he did a radio interview alongside “American Idol” finalist Leah Marlene.

“It’s really just been hit the ground running writing as much as I can taking trips to Nashville and LA and stuff like that, playing when I can,” he shared, adding that he “can’t talk too much about label stuff.”

He added, “New music is 100% on the way and I’ll be teasing some of it on socials pretty soon.”

Hager’s Self-Titled EP Hit the Top of the Charts

The artist posted on April 28 that he noticed his self-titled EP, which was released earlier in 2022, was climbing the charts on iTunes.

“My brain is broken right now,” he wrote when the EP was charting number 3. “Thank you guys so much.” He wrote in the video, “I wrote this song back when no one cared or listened to my music, and now it’s #3 on the pop iTunes Charts… Dreams come true.”

The EP eventually climbed all the way to number one on the albums chart, and Hager posted about it on his Instagram Stories as well.

He went live on Instagram after it hit number one, and he was speechless.

“I’m in shock. I’m in shock right now,” he said during the short livestream. “What is happening?”

Hager released his EP in March 2022. The project contains five songs.

Here’s the tracklist:

All My Friends Second-hand Friend Maybe I Think I Love You Inconsequential Love The Ocean

The EP can be downloaded and streamed on Apple Music and Spotify.

