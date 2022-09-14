Fans Beg Kelly Clarkson to Duet With Superstar After Talk-Show Interview

Kelly Clarkson’s talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” has returned for season 4, and one of the first guests of the season was a country music superstar.

Garth Brooks was a guest on the Monday, September 12, 2022 episode of the talk show, and during it, he sang a bit of the song “New York State of Mind,” leading fans to ask the superstars to come out with a duet.

Clarkson’s show posted the clip on Instagram, writing, “We’re in a New York state of mind!”

Fans Want Clarkson & Brooks to Release a Duet

Fans immediately took to Clarkson’s comment section to let her know they’d love a duet between the two superstars.

“You two need a song collaboration,” one person commented.

Another person wrote, “I love it when they sing together it’s so magical.”

“When does the duets album come out!!!” another person commented.

Some fans said that Brooks is their favorite artist.

Clarkson shared in late 2020 that Brooks has helped her through her divorce with her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

In a segment on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on December 14, Clarkson said that she’s been listening to a lot of music to get through all of the feelings that come with getting divorced.

In a segment when she was talking to Brooks, Clarkson talked about her playlists she’s had on repeat since filing for divorce.

“I couldn’t quite nail down the feeling,” Clarkson told him. “I was like, well, you don’t want to crap on it. Like, you don’t want to say that it didn’t count or matter, but you don’t know what to put in it because it didn’t work out how you wanted. And, so, anyway, I kid you not, I was listening to my playlist and ‘The Dance’ came on and I was like, ‘No, that’s the thing. That’s it.’”

Later, Clarkson performed the song at the Kennedy Center to honor Brooks, which brought the country music superstar to tears.

Clarkson Is Set to Release an Album

In an interview with Variety ahead of the return of “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson revealed that she has a new album on the horizon. The star has been teasing the album, which some fans have dubbed her “divorce album,” for over a year.

Clarkson revealed that she’ll be releasing her album in 2023, and it’s the first album she’ll have recorded and released in the last five years. Now was the time, she shared, because she finally had the time to work on it.

“I had some time, finally,” she said. “I’ve never had a summer off since I was, like, 16, and I was like, ‘I need it off.’ I think that created the space for me to really have time to go, ‘What am I comfortable with? What do I want to release?’ So I’m working on my album this week. It’s coming out next year.”

She added, “And this is an important album. I’m working on this in therapy: I have a hard time vocalizing what I’m feeling sometimes, so music is helpful for me. It’s just been really healing. I recorded the record quite some time ago.”

