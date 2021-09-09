WATCH: Blake Shelton Compares Himself to Tom Brady in New ‘The Voice’ Promo

Country music legend Blake Shelton has won “The Voice” as a coach eight times in his 20 seasons on the show, and he’s infamously crowned himself as the “King of ‘The Voice.'”

In a new promotional video for the upcoming season, Shelton says he’s definitely planning to win again when asked by host Carson Daly if they’d ever hear the end of Shelton’s boasting about his high number of wins.

“No,” Shelton replied in a matter-of-fact voice. “Because I’m not done yet, and I plan on winning.”

Shelton Says the Other Coaches Are ‘Tired’ of Him

Don't get it twisted… @blakeshelton wants you to know that this is HIS show. 😂 #TheVoice pic.twitter.com/cl7VVw7hvT — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) September 8, 2021

In the video, Shelton talks about the fact that he’s always bragging about his high number of wins, but he doesn’t care.

“It’s fun to have your own TV show,” Shelton tells the other coaches at one point. “This is mine. I’ve had this one for years.”

The newest coach on the scene, Ariana Grande, is already tired of Shelton’s bragging.

“I think we’re all equally exhausted by the confidence of Blake Shelton,” Grande says. “Just, the constant drilling of his kingdom that is ‘The Voice.’ It is exhausting.”

Clarkson then said that “Blake talking about being the king of ‘The Voice,’ you know, it’s kind of one of those things that you let your friend just live out their fantasy, but you feel bad for them that they need it so badly. Because percentage-wise, I’m pretty sure I’m still in the lead.”

Grande Boasts Shelton Has a ‘Lower Success Rate’ Than Clarkson

Grande tells one contestant that Shelton may have the highest number of wins, but Clarkson actually has the best win rate out of everyone on the show. Clarkson has won a total of three wins in her seven seasons on the show, and Shelton has won eight out of his 20 seasons. Shelton, then, Grande argues, just has a 40 percent success rate while Clarkson’s is 43 percent.

“I don’t even know what the percentage thing, what they’re even talking about,” Shelton shares. “I have a storage building full of trophies.”

John Legend loves that Grande throws out numbers, adding, “We stan a queen that can sing and do math!”

“Blake will never stop saying he’s king of ‘The Voice’ and its his show,” Legend says.

Shelton has his own way of justifying his boasting.

“Do you ever notice how when Tom Brady has haters he doesn’t defend himself against them?” Shelton asks the other coaches, prompting Grande to ask if Brady talks himself up the same way. “Well, he should! Tom Brady has seven championships. I have eight.”

Legend also shared that he thinks that Shelton thinks he’s the boss even though “His name is not on my checks.”

“I’m here to coach young talent and to try to win the show,” Shelton concludes.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote “The Voice” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” Clarkson opened about working on the competition show alongside Ariana Grande.

“She’s hysterical,” Clarkson said. “Like, very witty. And very, we’ve never had a coach like her, like, I’ve only been there for eight seasons but in all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much, and I’m like, I guess we should have mentioned that. We’re all vocalists.”

She later added that “everybody vibes so well” when it comes to the coaches with Grande by their side.

“The Voice” returns for season 21 on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

