‘American Idol’ Contestant Shares When They Knew Life Would Change

Grace Leer captured the hearts of country fans during “American Idol” season 18 on her way to finishing in the Top 11. In a recent interview, Leer looked back at her time on the ABC singing competition and shared the moment that she realized her life would change forever.

Leer, who auditioned in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen, was among a group of four contestants were eliminated inside the Top 11 as ‘Idol’ formed its Top 7. She was sent home along with Makayla Phillips, Sophia James, and Jovin Webb.

Season 18 eventually saw Just Sam come out victorious with Arthur Gunn as the runner-up. Francisco Martin, who has been busy writing music for ‘Idol’ contestants, was in the Top 5 that season.

Grace Leer Recalls Her Top 40 Performance

There’s a defining moment for most contestants who go through “American Idol.” For Leer, she believes her time came in the Top 40 which took place at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii. In an interview with The Travel Addict, Leer referred to it as her “favorite moment.”

Her Top 40 performance saw her step onto the stage and belt out “Natural Woman” by Aretha Franklin.

“I’ll never forget that moment because it was in that moment that I knew I was going to quit my day job and really finally go after music full on,” she said. “I remember getting off the stage and feeling like it was time.”

She continued, “It was such a wonderful trip, you can’t go wrong at the beach.”

After her Top 40 effort, Luke Bryan said that she “checked off all the boxes.” Katy Perry also was impressed with her song as she felt she shined brighter than anyone who went before her, “She literally came out here and made everyone look like they were on a talent show.”

Grace Leer Recently Released ‘My Mind’s Made Up’

Leer has been busy lately. She recently performed at the 19 Takeover in Nashville on June 7. She was joined by fellow “American Idol” contestants, including season 21 winner Iam Tongi who stole the show. Others who were in attendance from season 21 were Colin Stough and Megan Danielle, as well as Haven Madison. Past performers from ‘Idol” included Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, and season 20 winner Noah Thompson, who also just had a recent accomplishment with his debut EP album.

Success has been coming for Leer as she recently shared that her single, “My Mind’s Made Up,” surpassed 110,000 listens on Spotify. At the time of her June 7 posting, the track had 110,796 all-time streams. Her song came out on May 26.

She explained the thought-process behind the song in an interview with The Travel Addict. The Nashville native said that “everyone has been there at one point in their life.” She wanted to put out a track that reminded people they were “heard and seen.”

In an interview with Country Now, Leer spoke to the impact of “American Idol,” noting that her appearance there came at the “perfect time” for her as she discovered who she was as a person and as an artist. She praised the show for the “visibility” it brought to her, “American Idol was one of those things that just helped me stand out a little bit.”