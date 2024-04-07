Huge Cuts Ahead for Top 24 ‘American Idol’ Contestants: How to Vote

After facing the largest contestant cut in “American Idol” history, in which the Top 56 who made it through to Hollywood Week were pared down to just 24 on the episode that aired on April 1, 2024, the remaining contestants have more huge cuts on the horizon.

Viewers will get their first chance to vote for their favorite artists during and after the April 7 and 8 episodes, as ABC airs the performances of 12 contestants each night, filmed in Hawaii in February. The results of those overnight votes will result in four contestants going home. But within 24 hours of that reveal, only 14 singers will remain in the competition.

‘American Idol’ Top 24 Will Shrink to Top 14 Over Next Week

Over the next week, 10 “Idol” hopefuls from the Top 24 will be cut from the show. According to ABC press materials, here’s how the competition will play out over the next two weeks:

Sunday, April 7: During the two-hour show, 12 of the Top 24 contestants will be seen working with season 22 mentor — and former contestant — Tori Kelly. When they perform on the Disney Aulani stage, she’ll join celebrity judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie on the side stage to critique each performance. But for the first time this season, the judges won’t decide who advances; viewers will vote for their favorites (details below). Kelly and Hawaii native Iam Tongi, who won season 21, will also perform during the episode.

Monday, April 8: The second half of the Top 24 will work with red-hot artist Jelly Roll, who recently won the Best New Artist Award at the Grammys and performed on the “Idol” finale last season. He will also join the celebrity judges to watch and critique the singers he mentored, and perform one of his hits from the Aulani stage.

Sunday, April 14: After weeks of prerecorded competition shows, “American Idol” will begin airing live on this date, when everyone in the Top 24 finds out who will advance to the Top 20 based on viewers’ votes. As their names are called, each “safe” contestants will perform a song of their choice, hoping that fans will vote for them again.

Monday, April 15: The next night, the remaining Top 20 will learn which 10 singers America has voted through. From the bottom 10, the judges will choose four contestants to round out the Top 14.

Sunday, April 21: The Top 14 will perform live again, singing songs made famous by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Richie was inducted into the Hall of Fame in November 2022. Viewers’ votes will be counted live during the two-hour show and by the end, two more contestants will be eliminated, leaving behind a Top 12.

Here’s How to Vote for Your Favorite ‘American Idol’ Contestants

On both nights of performances — April 7 and 8 — “Idol” viewers can vote up to 30 times for their favorite contestants from the roster of 12 that performed that night. There are three ways to vote, and you can vote 10 times per method.

The first option is the “American Idol” website, where you can sign up for a free account or use your Disney account login credentials. The second option is to download the “American Idol” app, where you can use the same login credentials that you use on the website. For votes placed online or on the app, voters must be at least 16 years old and located in the U.S., Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands to vote in the app or on the website.

The third option is to vote via text message. Fans can text the number that’s been assigned to their favorite contestant to “21523.”

Here are the numbers assigned to the contestants expected to appear on April 7, according to posts they’ve shared on their social media accounts:

Hailey Mia: Text 1 to 21523

Jordan Anthony: Text 2 to 21523

Jayna Elise: Text 3 to 21523

Julia Gagnon: Text 4 to 21523

Nya: Text 6 to 21523

Blake Proehl: Text 7 to 21523

Abi Carter: Text 8 to 21523

Quintavious Johnson: Text 9 to 21523

KB: Text 10 to 21523

McKenna Breinholt: Text 12 to 21523

Will Moseley: TBD

Kayko: TBD

This space will be updated with the numbers assigned to the other 12 contestants before the April 8 “Idol” episode begins.