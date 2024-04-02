‘American Idol’ Top 24 Results & What Happens Next on Season 22

In their second massive cut in just 24 hours, “American Idol” judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie have whittled the talent pool down again by more than half. After performing in the Showstoppers Round, which aired on April 1, 2024, the 56 contestants who survived Hollywood Week’s new “Idol Arena” received their final judgments, which determined the Top 24.

Those 24 contestants move on to compete at Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, working with celebrity mentors Jelly Roll and Tori Kelly before their performances with the “American Idol” band in front of a packed crowd. Their performances, which were taped in early February, will air on April 7 and 8, and will mark the first time viewers get to vote on who should go through to the Top 20, per ABC.

On the following Sunday, April 14, host Ryan Seacrest will reveal who made it through the Top 20. But the contestants will also perform in hopes of making it into the Top 14, to be announced the very next night.

This post is being updated throughout the show, so keep checking back for updates…

Spoiler Alert: The remainder of this article reveals spoilers on which contestants made it through and details about the Showstoppers Round.

Which of the 3 Platinum Ticket Winners Will Advance on Season 22 of ‘American Idol’?

The three singers who impressed the judges the most during the auditions received platinum tickets, allowing them to sail through to the Top 56 without being judged. But for the Showstopper rounds, all three — Abi Carter, Odell Bunton Jr., and Julia Gagnon — each have to perform.

Making it through is not a given for the trio of talented singers. In 2023, platinum ticket recipients Kaylin Hedges and Cam Amen didn’t make it to the Top 24 despite their early success.

Bunton Jr., a 28-year-old airport security guard, performed an emotional rendition of Nina Simone’s “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” in honor of his late sister’s birthday. He told the judges he had 12 family members living in a two-bed hotel room, so his hopes were high to move forward in the competition. So he broke down in tears when he learned he’d made the Top 24.

Multiple Country/Folk Artists Will Likely Land Spots in the Top 24

With three of the last five “Idol” winners being country artists — season 17’s Laine Hardy, season 19’s Chayce Beckham and season 20’s Noah Thompson — it would be no surprise if the latest Top 24 has a sizeable number of country and folk artists. Here, we’re updating which ones will continue on in the competition.

Triston Harper, a 15-year-old from Alabama who has shared his story of being homeless with his mom when he was younger, played guitar while singing Cody Johnson’s “By Your Grace” as his mom cried in the audience. He received a three-judge standing ovation and during the final judgement, Perry told him he was “rock solid” but that they want him to have fun and be playful during his “Idol” journey.

‘American Idol’ Attracts Many Gifted Singer/Songwriters, Including This Year

One of the things that sets “American Idol” apart from talent shows that have come after it is that producers welcome singer/songwriters to perform their original tunes rather than cover songs. For that reason, many gifted songwriters entered the competition this year and will likely make it into the Top 24. Below, we’re keeping track of which ones do.

Blake Proehl, a former Minnesota Viking who discovered his love of singing and songwriting while recovering from an injury, performed “In My Blood” by Shawn Mendes. All three judges gave him a standing ovation, but Perry said it was clear he didn’t have confidence in his voice. His Nana, who was the one who encouraged him most, delivered the news via FaceTime that he’d made the Top 24.

Pop and R&B Artists Round Out the Roster of Season 22 Hopefuls

Lots of performers in season 22 have a gift for singing soulful, popular music — from current pop hits to R&B classics. Here’s who’s coming up on top during the 2024 Showstoppers round.

Jordan Anthony from Perth, Australia, was the first contestant to receive his “final judgement” from the judges after performing Adele’s “Love in the Dark.” Perry experienced goosebumps throughout his rendition and Bryan said his vocals were “melting” them with his “incredible tone.” Anthony sailed through to the next round.

Nyachomba “Nya” Muchai-Kinya, a 28-year-old Broadway performer, rocked the house with the Temptations’ “Get Ready” to the judges’ delight. After saying they wanted to fake her out as a joke, Perry said it was obvious she needed to sail right through to the Top 24.

Roman Collins, 24, spoke to the audience before he sang the Beatles’ “Come Together,” revealing that he was about to mark six years since his mother’s death. Though it was always a sad occasion, he said he thought it was amazing that he was spending that time doing something he loves so much. Collins fell to the floor in a dramatic ending to his gospel-infused performance, causing Perry to fall to her knees, too. She later told him it was the best performance of the night, making him a shoe-in for the Top 24.